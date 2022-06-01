Xiaomi’s next tablet will come with a surprise: Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro in sight?

The tablet from the Asian manufacturer has positioned itself as the best option to consider if you want to buy a device with these characteristics for less than 350 euros. A very complete product that has received very good reviews from the specialized press. And the company is already working on the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5which could surprise us by arriving in two versions.

Or this is what emerges from the latest information that they have published from MyDrivers, a reference portal in everything related to leaks related to Xiaomi, and which states that the company works on two models: the XXiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro.

Exactly, there are four models (L81, L81A, L82 and L83), although everything indicates that they are the Redmi Tab tablets and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 6, Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Pro and Mi Pad 6 Pro 5G. Let’s see the possible technical characteristics.

What we know about the next Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

The truth is that we hardly have information about the most vitaminized model, beyond the fact that it will have a Qualcomm processor. but we do have information related to the Xiaomi Pad 6 to give us an idea of ​​what you can offer

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Design of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Xiaomi

To begin with, the next tablet from the Beijing-based giant has passed through the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC), an essential step to be able to launch the product on the market and which indicates that its presentation is imminent.

It should be remembered that the Xiaomi Pad 5 was presented in early August 2021, so everything indicates that its successor will be presented on similar dates. Regarding the technical characteristics, we know that this model would arrive with a MediaTek Dimension 9000 processorso we can assume that the Pro version of la Xiaomi Pad 6 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, the next star processor from the American manufacturer.

It is also expected to have a LTPO display with 144 Hz refresh ratein addition to a massive 8000 mAh battery with a fast charge of 120W to offer the best user experience.

It should be remembered that we are facing a leak, so the information must be taken with tweezers until these data are confirmed, although taking into account the source, we can give enough validity to the possibility that Xiaomi launches a more vitaminized version of its next tablets.

>