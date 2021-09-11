xiaomi's next high end mobile will receive four years of updates

Only a few days ago we learned that the German authorities were pressuring the European Union so that its new directive to reduce the generation of electronic waste would force manufacturers to offer updates for their devices for 7 years. This is something that would especially revolutionize the mobile market Android, which generally offers two years of system and security updates. The proposal was based on security updates, but could also be extended to system updates. Now we know that Xiaomi could align with other manufacturers, and significantly increase the number of years of support.

Up to four years of support

That is what we have known now that the next top-of-the-range mobile from the Chinese firm would offer. In this case, it has been Xiaomi itself that confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will have three years of system updates, not of security, and therefore they will extend one more year the two existing ones. Furthermore, in the case of security updates, these would increase up to four years, so the current term that most of the brand’s mobile phones on the market have would be doubled. This would undoubtedly go along the lines that the European Union seeks to implement, so that the useful life of telephones is longer and therefore the waste generated is less.

Talking with a Xiaomi mobile Xiaomi

Currently the only firm that offers four years of security updates on its mobiles is Samsung, which does so in those that are part of its business program. Therefore, to make it happen, Xiaomi would be the first to offer it on mobile phones in its ordinary range, outside of companies, which is where this type of coverage is normally offered. In addition, the Chinese firm does not rule out that its current phones also receive this extension of up to four years in security and three system updates. Which means that if you bought a mobile a few months ago, the support could be extended. But this is an aspect that at the moment is mere speculation.

If there is a way for Android phones to remove the stigma that they are not safe compared to iPhones, it is notably extending the deadlines for updates, which now pale in comparison to the five years Apple products have enjoyed.

