Xiaomi’s new smart peephole arrives in Spain with all kinds of functions at a moderate price

The Asian manufacturer is one of the main references when it comes to buying all of technological products thanks to a quality-price ratio that is very difficult to beat. Yesterday we told you about its new smart lock that has just been presented in China. And now it’s the turn of the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, the best Wi-Fi peephole of the Asian firm and that has just landed in Spain.

A product that to increase the security in your home in a remarkable way, including notable improvements with respect to the previous model. Without a doubt, if you are looking for a smart peephole at a good price, Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is an excellent solution.

This new Xiaomi connected doorbell has a mounting system so you can start using it in a few minutes. And seeing all the features offered by this Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, this is a gadget that will not disappoint you.

This is the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 peephole

To begin with, the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is a smart peephole that boasts a 3 megapixel camera that is capable of offering 2K resolution so you can enjoy great definition. With this, you will be able to see what is happening on the other side of the door just by glancing at your mobile.

How could it be otherwise in a product with these characteristics, Xiaomi’s new smart peephole has an infrared night vision mode and sensor enhancements to deliver better image quality in low-light environments.

Continuing with the specifications of the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, with a field of vision that reaches 180 degrees of visual amplitude both vertically and horizontally, we will not have any problem when looking at what is happening outside the door without blind spots. that can impair vision.

Everything that this Xiaomi smart peephole records is stored in the one that since the Smart Doorbell 3 has Wi-Fi connectivity, being able to record up to 72 hours for free through the application. On the other hand, and as is usual in this type of device, it will send you push notifications to your mobile when it detects the presence of a person in front of the door.

In addition to being a smart peephole, the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 also works as a doorbell through its microphone and speaker that allows us to communicate with the person on the other side of the door. In addition, it has different customization options, ringtones and a “Do not disturb” mode perfect for napping.

According to the autonomy, the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 works thanks to a 5,200 mAh battery, which according to the brand allows operation for up to almost five months. The charging process is carried out by USB-C. A high-quality device that reaches the market at a price of €89.99.

