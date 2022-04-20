MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi’s new cheap mobile is here: the Redmi 10C lands in Spain with a launch offer

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A little over a month ago, in mid-March, Xiaomi discreetly presented the Redmi 10C in Nigeria, but it is now that, finally, this new model has landed on the Xiaomi Spain websiteso we already know its official price.

Among other virtues, the successor to the Redmi 9C stands out for having considerably improved the performance section thanks to the incorporation of the Snapdragon 680. It also boasts a good evolution in the rear camera, which now raises the bar to 50 megapixels.

Nreal Light: Vodafone puts the first augmented reality glasses on sale in Spain

This is how Xiaomi makes money – they lure you in and suck you in

Price and availability of the Redmi 10C

redmi 10c 03

The new Redmi 10C can now be obtained on the Xiaomi Spain website at three colors (ocean blue, graphite black or mint green) and in two configurations depending on the internal memory:

How to download all Netflix games for Android

  • Redmi 10C 4GB/64GB: 179.99 euros

  • Redmi 10C 4GB/128GB: 199.99 euros

In addition, all those who purchase the base model during today will be able to benefit from a 20 euro discount. In this way, the price of the 64 GB variant will be 159.99 euros.


A plus in power and in photography

redmi 10c 02

The new Redmi 10C has a 6.71-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,650 x 720 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch where the 5-megapixel front camera is housed. The rear camera has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is also integrated into that camera module.

Instead of the Helio G35 of the Redmi 9C, the new model mounts the Snapdragon 680 along with 4 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of capacity (expandable with a microSD) and MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. what supports 18W fast charging and has NFC connectivity.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Screen

LCD 6.71 inches
HD+ resolution (1,650 x 720 pixels)

Dimensions and weight

169.59 x 76.56 x 8.29mm
190g

Processor

Snapdragon 680

RAM

4GB LPDDR4X

Storage

64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 + microSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

5MP f/2.2

Rear camera

Main: 50MP f/1.8
Depth: 2MP f/2.4

Battery

5,000mAh
Fast charge 18W

Operating system

Android 11
MIUI 13

connectivity

Dual SIM 4G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Others

rear fingerprint reader

Price

4GB/64GB: €179.99 (€159.99 on offer)
4GB/128GB: €199.99

