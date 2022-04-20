Xiaomi’s new cheap mobile is here: the Redmi 10C lands in Spain with a launch offer

A little over a month ago, in mid-March, Xiaomi discreetly presented the Redmi 10C in Nigeria, but it is now that, finally, this new model has landed on the Xiaomi Spain websiteso we already know its official price.

Among other virtues, the successor to the Redmi 9C stands out for having considerably improved the performance section thanks to the incorporation of the Snapdragon 680. It also boasts a good evolution in the rear camera, which now raises the bar to 50 megapixels.

Price and availability of the Redmi 10C

The new Redmi 10C can now be obtained on the Xiaomi Spain website at three colors (ocean blue, graphite black or mint green) and in two configurations depending on the internal memory:

Redmi 10C 4GB/64GB: 179.99 euros

Redmi 10C 4GB/128GB: 199.99 euros

In addition, all those who purchase the base model during today will be able to benefit from a 20 euro discount. In this way, the price of the 64 GB variant will be 159.99 euros.





A plus in power and in photography

The new Redmi 10C has a 6.71-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,650 x 720 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch where the 5-megapixel front camera is housed. The rear camera has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is also integrated into that camera module.

Instead of the Helio G35 of the Redmi 9C, the new model mounts the Snapdragon 680 along with 4 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of capacity (expandable with a microSD) and MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. what supports 18W fast charging and has NFC connectivity.

