Xiaomi’s foldable prototype shows off a phone that resembles the Huawei Mate X

With some foldable devices on the market, users are already used to thinking about certain designs for these devices — the biggest reference being the Galaxy Z Fold line, which has an external screen and can be opened, revealing the larger panel. However, there is also another style, like the one adopted by the Huawei Mate X, which works with a main screen whose extension can be unlocked on the back of the device.

And although Xiaomi is currently following the first model in its devices of the type, a prototype leaked on the internet reveals plans more similar to that of Huawei’s cell phone.