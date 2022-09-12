Xiaomi’s first electric car has details revealed and will be a sedan

Update (12/09/22) – JB
As much as Xiaomi has not presented its first electric car prototype to the world, the company’s factory continues at a rapid pace of construction.
Commenting on the matter, industry sources revealed that the Chinese company has already defined the model of its first car. According to these people, the vehicle will be a four-door sedan and it should go into production in the first quarter of 2024.
In addition, the market should expect a relatively low price in China, since we are talking about a vehicle that will cost around 150,000 yuan, around R$112,000 in direct conversion.
The main highlight of Xiaomi’s car will be its autonomous driving mode, as the development of technology has also advanced rapidly. The idea is to use a LiDAR sensor in conjunction with an existing radar so that the technology has wide viewing angles and few blind spots.
For now, Xiaomi has not officially expressed itself on the matter. Therefore, we emphasize that everything remains just another market rumor.
Original text (07/15/22)
Xiaomi may present an electric car prototype in August, says rumor
Xiaomi can present the prototype of its first electric car during the month of August. The news was commented on this weekend after people working at the company said that the Chinese company is preparing a special event.
According to these sources, after the presentation, the prototype should start undergoing real-world testing over the winter. The team responsible for the project comes from HVST Automobile Design, which is also responsible for the WM Motor concept car.
The idea is that all tests will be done throughout the year 2023 so that the vehicle can be commercially announced in 2024 in China. For this, Xiaomi must start the mass assembly of the car during the experimentation phase.
As the company intends to present this prototype soon, sources claim that Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, has spent two-thirds of his time in the company’s automotive division.
In addition, Xiaomi Auto is hiring a public relations director. In other words, another important step to start the marketing campaign for the first Chinese vehicle.
The Xiaomi Auto factory is being built in Yizhuang and the facility is already in an advanced stage of completion. The total production capacity will be 300,000 cars per year, with 150,000 to be delivered in 2024.
With its research and development team rapidly expanding, Chinese media claims that Xiaomi is already thinking about launching three more cars, including options in the A+ and B classes.
The A+ segment model will have a retail price of between 150,000 and 200,000 yuan (~R$120 and R$160,000) and will support L2 autonomous driving. The B-segment cars, on the other hand, will cost between 200,000 and 300,000 yuan and will support L3 autonomous driving technology.