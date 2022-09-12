Xiaomi’s first electric car has details revealed and will be a sedan

As much as Xiaomi has not presented its car prototype to the world, the company’s factory continues at a rapid pace of construction.

Commenting on the matter, industry sources that the Chinese company has already defined the model of its first car. According to these people, the vehicle will be a four-door sedan and it should go into production in the first quarter of 2024.

In addition, the market should expect a relatively low price in China, since we are talking about a vehicle that will cost around 150,000 yuan, around R$112,000 in direct conversion.

The main highlight of Xiaomi's car will be its autonomous driving mode, as the development of technology has also advanced rapidly. The idea is to use a LiDAR sensor in conjunction with an existing radar so that the technology has wide viewing angles and few blind spots.

For now, Xiaomi has not officially expressed itself on the matter. Therefore, we emphasize that everything remains just another market rumor.