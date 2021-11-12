Xiaomi works on another folding phone with a very versatile design. As will be?

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great exponents when it comes to buying a phone with good value for money. It is true that with the passage of time other brands have emerged, such as Huawei, OPPO or Realme, no one can deny that it was Xiaomi the one that marked a before and after in the telephony sector.

And of course, the Beijing-based firm wants its piece of the pie in a new, ever-growing market: foldable phones. To say that currently Samsung and its Galaxy Z family dominate this sector with an iron fist, although there are more and more rivals to consider. And Xiaomi is among them.

At the time we were able to meet the impressive Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, a device with a book-like design and clearly reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Of course, this terminal has been more a prototype than a model for sale to the public, since it has not even come to Spain to give an example.

But that does not mean that Xiaomi is going to abandon the market for smartphones with a folding screen. Nothing is further from reality. Or that is what emerges from the latest leak and in which it is indicated that Xiaomi works on a clamshell-type folding phone.

Xiaomi could present its new foldable at CES 2022

enlarge photo Rear of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Xiaomi

It should be noted that the source of the leak is @DCS, an expert blogger in technology who is a great reference in the social network Weibo, so we can give enough veracity to the information you have published.

AND It makes all the sense in the world that Xiaomi works on a folding phone with a clamshell design. It fits Remember that this type of device is much more compact due to its particular design, a value to be taken into account by many users.

From the looks of it, Xiaomi’s next foldable phone would bear a great resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, so versatility will be its great exponent. Regarding the possible technical characteristics, this folding phone is expected to boast an OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, but we have no further information on this.

In fact, it is the first time that we have heard rumors about a Xiaomi folding phone with a clamshell design. And beware, the Asian firm you might surprise by presenting it at CES 2022, the largest technology fair that will give its particular kick-off during the second week of January in the city of Las Vegas.

