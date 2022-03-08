xiaomi will unveil the xiaomi 12 in spain in mid march

It is not that the Xiaomi 12 are exactly new since the brand presented them in their country of origin, but it was necessary to know when we could meet them internationally. And now we have a date: next March 15 we will finally see the most powerful family of the brand. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be official outside of China, it is also likely that we will see the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

During the last MWC in Barcelona we attended the Xiaomi area hoping to see the devices that the brand had not yet brought to Europe. There were the Xiaomi Mix Fold and Xiaomi Mix 4, but there was no trace of the Xiaomi 12. And we already know why: the brand reserved its presentation for shortly after. We already have the date confirmed.

The Xiaomi 12 will be official in Europe on March 15

There is very little left to finally see the most powerful of Xiaomi within our borders: as confirmed the brand on their social networks, The Xiaomi 12 finally leave China to lead the way to users in EuropeSpain included.

At the time, Xiaomi presented three phones within China: the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X. The first two are almost certainly close to Europe, the third it could be a Xiaomi 12 Lite, for example (or future Xiaomi 12T). And the rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra would be missing, a mobile that would inherit the photographic spirit of the range premium which already opened in Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Of the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X we know all the data since they are already sold in China (it is likely that some feature will change when they arrive in Europe). From the Xiaomi 12 Ultra we have nothing but a filtered rear design with a round camera module and a trio of sensors that point high: 50-megapixel main with a new Sony IMX8xx sensor, 48 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 48 megapixel camera with telephoto lens and 5x zoom (via GSMArena). All these features are nestled within the rumors.

The leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra. ice universe images

Until March 15 we will not finally know how many Xiaomi 12 are released in Europe within this new family. The event will take place at 1:00 p.m. in Spain. And it can be followed through Xiaomi’s YouTube page.

More information | Xiaomi