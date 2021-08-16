Xiaomi will shortly present a new laptop rival to the MacBook

The hectic train that Xiaomi follows when launching new products never stops. Now it is known that the company is very close to the launch of a new laptop that would have as one of its most striking features the use of a backlit keyboard that will allow it to be used anywhere, although there is no light. This is what is expected of the new team. The name of the new model could be My NoteBook Ultra 15.6, and in the section of the screen it would count by virtue of including an OLED panel with a 2.5K resolution. Bigger words, the truth, and the visual experience that you would have with this team would be excellent. In addition, the maximum frequency of this component would reach 120 Hz, something that would optimize the use of both the Windows 10 operating system that it will use and with the games. Obviously we are talking about a laptop that would be focused on the highest range of the product, and two clear examples of what we are saying is that the processors that it will use belong to the Intel Core range in its eleventh generation and, the amount of RAM would be brutal , since the minimum would amount to 16 GB, but the shocking thing about this model is that it could have up to no less than 32 gigabytes inside. Therefore, you will not have any problem when running any software that comes to your mind and, in addition, with excellent performance regardless of the workload that is running. You can even play games. The aforementioned makes it very clear that any application can be used without restrictions, but games are a bit more special, since they need a powerful graphics card so that the most current titles work without problems. And this will not be lacking in the new laptop that Xiaomi is preparing, since it will have a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Therefore, it has more than enough “muscle” for Fortnite to go like a shot and that practically no title on the market can resist it. Other details that are expected to be part of the new Mi NoteBook Ultra 15.6 is that it uses SSD type storage with a capacity that could reach up to 1 TB and that its battery has a load of 80 Wh. In this way, exceeding eight hours of use without restrictions on the brightness of the screen will be completely possible. No data regarding the price that this equipment could have, but it is more than possible that less than September has been announced in India (reaching other regions later).