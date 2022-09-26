Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 12 in a month, and it will come with important news

- Advertisement -

Not long ago, since redmi -company owned by Xiaomi-, the arrival of a terminal on the market was announced (we are talking about the Note 11T). Well, the firm is already preparing a new device that would see the light of day much sooner than expected and that would aim to compete in the mid-range product.

The smartphone we are talking about is the Redmi Note 12, which was expected for the first quarter of the year 2023 and that, from what has just been known, it would not take that long to be official. According to the information that has been published, the company could announce the equipment next October, with the aim of being the big star for the most important shopping festival in China that is celebrated in november (and which is popularly known as Single’s Day). Quite a surprise, and excellent news for those who like equipment from this manufacturer.

Some features of this new Redmi

Without having a large amount of data at the moment, although there are things that are certain, such as the use of Android as an operating system and that this model will not lack a screen above the 6.5 inches with AMOLED panelYes, there are some details that have been known about some of the things that will be inside the phone. An example is that the processor will be a MediaTek Dimension 1300. This means that it will offer support for networks 5G and that in terms of power there will be a significant leap compared to the previous generation.

Besides, it is certain that there will be different options in RAM, the lowest being four gigabytes, but reaching up to 8GB in the event that the user so decides. On the other hand, something has also been known that can make this Redmi Note 12 different: the speed of its fast charge. This will arrive at 120Wso it would be the best that can be bought on the market for a price that will be between 300 and 400 euros at most.

There will be several models for sale

This new Redmi model is expected to have a face with three sensors, where the main one will be 50MP, and may include both PDAF and a focal aperture of F:1.8. The rest of the elements remains to be seen. But as usual, one will help in wide-angle photos and the other for telephoto. And all this will be combined with additional possibilities such as the more than possible water protection of the terminal.

Another of the things that are taken for granted is that there will be two variants of the device, the Redmi Note 12, the normal one and the one that will be called Pro (Some sources indicate that there could be a third party with more power and that it would be called Note 12 Pro Plus, but this is something that is not usual for the company owned by Redmi in its product ranges). The fact is that it seems that we will soon have a new bet for the mid-range, and that it will be one of the most important in the hands of Xiaomi.

