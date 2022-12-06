Xiaomi will launch at least two models of desktop computers, according to a report

Xiaomi is on the verge of expanding its hardware offering, with its upcoming debut in the desktop computer market, according to leaked information supported by images.

The report on this novelty, not yet official, presents two models of compact computers.

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi will enter the desktop computer market, according to leaked information

Under the roadmap initially drawn by Xiaomi, its first steps with this kind of hardware would have been announced on December 1, at its annual conference that was postponed, without rescheduling yet announced, due to the death of Jiang Zemin, the Former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

In anticipation of its official presentation, a GSM Arena report which replicates sources from China, unveiled two new devices: a mini PC, similar in appearance to a Mac Mini or an Intel NUC and also, another computer similar in appearance to a traditional cabinet, but small in size.

About the computer that more details are known is the Xiaomi mini PC. This example would have an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and an integrated Radeon 680M RDNA2 GPU. As for other specifications revealed, it would have 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal SSD storage. Its launch price is expected to be approximately $575.

- Advertisement -

As for the other computer, its trade name is known: Xiaomi Host Mini PC, but at the moment not many details about its specifications are handled. The leaked images show a computer in a basic state of assembly, with only a 100 W power supply installed. The aforementioned report questions whether this equipment is marketed as a basic kit, so it remains to be seen with what other specifications it will be launched on the market in its final form.

Preliminarily, the GSMArena note indicates that an illustration with the Windows+M key combination is shown on the back, which suggests that Xiaomi could implement its own customization of the Microsoft operating system, modifying this and perhaps other methods. more abbreviated to offer a personalized experience.

Although there is speculation about the Chinese company’s interest in getting involved in the gaming PC sector, probably with its Xiaomi Host Mini PC, the information published so far is not enough to make a statement in this regard.

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that there is no confirmation of eventual dates to receive an official announcement from Xiaomi, it should not take a long time to have concrete news, since almost a week has passed since the date initially intended for its presentation.