Xiaomi Watch S1, what do we know about the next rival of the Apple Watch

Tomorrow will be a great day for the Asian manufacturer. On the one hand, the firm will present the new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12X. And not only that, since we have just learned that they will take advantage of the event to show their new smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S1.

And it is that, a few hours before the presentation event, the manufacturer has just announced its new Xiaomi Watch S1, a smart watch that aims at the high end, as the company has confirmed through the different advertising posters that it has published. about this new smartwatch to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Apple Watch Series 7.

What we know about Xiaomi Watch S1

The truth is that we know very little about this device. Until now, the Asian manufacturer has always opted to launch cheap smartwatches that offer a great value for money, but this new model will bet on a more premium look than its predecessors.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Watch S1 Xiaomi

Regarding the design of this Xiaomi Watch S1, we see through the advertising posters that the brand has published that it will have a circular design, in addition to metallic finishes to offer a more premium appearance. And watch out, what the display will be finished in sapphire crystal to guarantee great resistance to scratches (in principle, diamond would be the only material capable of damaging it). And hence the name S, which refers to the word Super, so power is not going to be lacking.

It also continues to keep the physical buttons on the right side so that you can navigate the interface more comfortably. And beware, this model could have a speaker. The reason? It will allow you to listen to music, as well as make or answer calls without having to take your mobile phone out of your pocket.

As for the rest of the technical characteristics, at the moment they are a complete mystery. We can assume that it will have an AMOLED screen to guarantee the best image quality, in addition to being able to use the smartwatch in environments with a lot of sun, but little else we can guess.

Your operating system? Being such a vitaminized model, it could bet on Wear OS 4, the latest version of Google’s operating system for wearables that it designed jointly with Samsung. But for now, they are nothing more than speculation, so we will have to wait until tomorrow to see what the manufacturer surprises us with during the presentation of the Xiaomi Watch 1S.

>