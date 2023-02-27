Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro arrives in Spain: technical specifications and price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today announced the global availability of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro. It features a 1.47″ AMOLED screen, a rotating crown and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Everything that Xiaomi has presented today!

The watch is made from premium quality materials to provide a durable and elegant look. With two color options – silver case with brown leather strap and black case with black fluorinated rubber strap – as well as over 100 exquisite dials, this timepiece can fit any aesthetic. Plus, a universal watch pin makes it easy to swap straps for added versatility. The combination of the user interface design with an optimized animation of Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro improves the aesthetics of its interface and the fluidity of the screen, offering an unparalleled user experience.

This easy-to-use watch also features advanced syncing to eliminate delayed notifications between devices. To make pairing even easier, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is equipped with a pop-up pairing function that works exclusively with Xiaomi phones Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro helps the user to track real-time information of more than 100 sports activities. such as outdoor running, cycling, swimming and much more. There are also 10 different types of running courses, pre-built into the watch to suit various fitness needs, including run/walk combos for beginners or focused fat burning/endurance training, and even targeted interval training to build strength. heart/lung health.

The watch is also capable of measuring heart rate, speed, distance, and tracking training data such as duration, intensity, routes, and calories burned, making it easy for users to track progress. progress and goal setting. It also offers a host of health tracking features including sleep monitoring, heart rate, and SpO2 tracking. For maximum utility, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro features a long-lasting battery of up to 14 days. With a 10-minute quick charge, the watch will run for up to 2 days with typical use. The watch is equipped with a powerful speaker, and its Al noise cancellation algorithm allows users to communicate fluently and clearly when making Bluetooth phone calls through the watch. In addition, it comes with a convenient wireless charging base capable of charging the device to 100% in 85 minutes.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will arrive in Spain in March at a price of €299.99.