Xiaomi Watch S1: premium design and all kinds of functions to compete with the Apple Watch

Finally, Xiaomi managed to surprise us all at the event held in China, where indeed, it presented its new series with the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, in addition to the Xiaomi 12X, but it was not the only thing they had prepared. Another thing that they have also unveiled is the company’s new interface, MIUI 13, and as the icing on the cake, they have presented their new Xiaomi Watch S1, a smartwatch with high-end features.

Although this has not come with all the usual features of a smartwatch, if you are a sports lover, you will be especially interested.

117 sports modes to make a difference

This smart watch comes with a elegant design, which has nothing to envy to the best models of the moment. This Xiaomi Watch S1 will become your essential accessory when it comes to going for a walk, a run, or some of its 117 sports modes.

The smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, With which you will be able to consult your pulsations during the sports practice you are doing, and thus take better control of your workouts. In this regard, smart watches are becoming essential, indeed, there are more and more models in which you can save music with which to have your playlists without the need for a phone.

enlarge photo Person using the Xiaomi Watch S1 Xiaomi

As with Xiaomi smart bracelets, Your new Watch S1 can boast a range of up to 24 days with normal use, and 12 days of intensive use. In addition, during the presentation, the Asian company surprised with the news that this smartwatch allows you to make and receive calls.

It is a smart watch that draws attention from the beginning due to its design, with a 1.43-inch screen and two physical buttons, which are on the right side. At the moment it is not known if these buttons are rotary, in a way that allows the user to slide through the clock interface in a simpler way.

Availability and price of the Xiaomi Watch 1S

The starting price in China is at the exchange rate 155 euros if it is the Xiaomi Watch S1 with a silicone strap, on the other hand, the model with a leather strap goes up to a price of about 168 euros. At the moment, it is unknown if this smartwatch will reach Spain and other countries.

