Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, analysis: a huge giant step to compete against increasingly fierce rivals

In December of last year, Xiaomi presented the Watch S1 to the world, a quite elegant watch with a certain sporty essence. Shortly after, the Chinese firm returned to the fray with the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, which is the fitness-mad brother of the Watch S1. And this is precisely what concerns us today in this, the analysis of it. But first, a note.

It’s no secret that Xiaomi’s catalog can be confusing. It has an infinite number of mobiles, an infinite number of headphones and an infinite number of smart watches that differ little or almost nothing from each other. Therefore, before starting the review, let’s answer the question that surely many ask themselves:how the Watch S1 and the Watch S1 Active are different? In the construction materials, in the charging base and in the sapphire crystal that protects the Watch S1, but not the Watch S1 Active. Otherwise the same, so we can expect the same experience in both. With that said, let’s get to the analysis.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

XIAOMI WATCH S1 ACTIVE DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 46.5 × 47.3 × 11mm

36.3g SCREEN 1.43-inch AMOLED

Resolution 466 x 466 pixels OPERATING SYSTEM Xiaomi Watch 1.0 (RTOS) BATTERY 470mAh CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

Bluetooth 5.2 COMPATIBILITY Android 6.0 or higher

iOS 10.0 or higher GEOPOSITIONING Built-in GPS chip

GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and QZSS WATERPROOF 5 ATM SENSORS heart rate sensor

SpO2

accelerometer

Gyroscope

geomagnetic sensor

atmospheric sensor

ambient light sensor BUTTONS If two OTHERS 1x microphone

1x speaker

117 sports modes

Bluetooth call support

200 watch faces PRICE €199.99

Design: Xiaomi is improving

As in all reviews, we start by talking about design. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a watch made of glass fiber reinforced polyamide, a much less noble material than that of the Watch S1, whose case is made of stainless steel. However, this change allows the Xiaomi sports watch to be significantly lighter: about 20 grams.

The device has a 46 millimeter case, this being the only option available. This is something to keep in mind, as it is a large box and will probably be a bit exaggerated on smaller wrists. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has not released a 40 or 42 millimeter version, which would solve this without a problem.

The watch feels good in the hand. It’s not the most premium feel on the market (for example, Huawei’s Watch GT Runner is made of the same materials and feels slightly better), but it’s not bad. Despite being big its low weight means that we hardly notice that we are wearing it and that it is comfortable to wear in any situation.

On the right edge we have two buttons, one above (to open the app drawer) and one below (to launch sports modes). Xiaomi does not allow us to modify its behavior too much. The only thing we can do is configure the bottom button to launch a specific sport instead of the sports app, but little else. We also find the speaker on this right edge. On the left edge, meanwhile, we have nothing beyond the microphone slot.

The buttons have good travel, but they click a lot. Personally, I like it when the touch is softer and you don’t hear the typical “click”, but it’s a matter of taste. What I do miss is that the buttons have some type of engraving that allows them to be located quickly when our hands are wet or sweaty, something that will surely happen given the sporty essence of the watch.

If we turn it over and take a look at the back we will see the heart rate sensor, the SpO2 sensor, the relevant photodiodes and the POGO pins that we will use to charge the device. Nothing new under the sun, really. All of this, of course, is sealed to offer 5 ATM water resistance. Finally, from the upper part it is worth highlighting the metal frame.

It is a watch that, without being the most premium on the market, even speaking of the sportiest terrain, feels good in the hand, is comfortable and it shows well worked. If we are looking for a more premium watch, there are undoubtedly more options on the market, but for the price of this watch we cannot ask for much more.

And what about the strap? While the Watch S1 offers us leather or fluoroelastomer straps, the Watch S1 Active has a white silicone strap or black or blue TPU 160-220 millimeters. Xiaomi has greatly improved the quality of its straps over time and the one we have had the opportunity to test, which is the black TPU one, is not bad at all. It is still not one of the best straps available, but there is some improvement.

The strap feels sturdy and the loops that tighten the excess strap when you buckle it are very strong. The closure, meanwhile, is a standard buckle and has not given any problems. Now, in the event that we want to use another strap that we have at home or buy a new one, peace of mind, because the strap is standard 22 millimetersso you can use any other strap.

We close this section by giving the clock a little slap on the wrist. Why? Because of the vibration. It is not well finished and on many occasions it feels too abrupt and intense. There are two levels: default and strong. If the default is already intense, the strong is everything. It is completely free and can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. We, for this analysis, have used the watch connected to an iPhone 13 mini.

Unlike what we have seen in other devices of 200 euros from other manufacturers, see Huawei without going any further, Xiaomi has not implemented a complete operating system, but an RTOS system. What does that mean? What not compatible with third-party apps. What we have pre-installed is what there is, at least for now. Also, the watch lacks NFC, so no mobile payments.

On the contrary, having an RTOS system allows the software not to consume too many resources and to move smoothly. It is true that we are not going to have the same options that a more powerful watch offers us with Wear OS, watchOS and even HarmonyOS, but if not having mobile payments, third-party apps and more options is not a problem, and we are simply looking for a watch to receive notifications, monitor our health and do sports, this device will be more than enough ( as would a cheaper Amazfit watch, by the way).

The watch also has no voice assistants of any kind. In principle, the device should be compatible with Alexa, but that feature doesn’t seem to be enabled for now. It is hoped that sooner rather than later it will receive an update compatible with the main satellite constellations, namely GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and QZSS. The chip fixes us very quickly, in just a couple of seconds, and the connection remains stable for the duration of the session. The registration, without being the most precise, and even less so if we compare it with a specialized outdoor watch such as a Garmin, for example, enough to have the route recorded.

It does, however, lack some advanced functions that we have seen in other sports watches, such as Route Back, which allows us to retrace our steps using the route recorded by the GPS. What we can do is control the music while we are doing sports and, of course, see all the metrics related to the session at a glance.

The precision of the sensors during the sports session seemed correct to us. We insist on the idea that it is not a specialized watch like a Garmin, a Polar and even a Fitbit Sense, but if we are amateur athletes and want to get an idea of ​​our performance, this watch can be a good starting point.

Battery: 12 days…depends

We finish this analysis talking about the battery. Inside the clock we have a 470mAh battery which, according to Xiaomi, helps us to have an autonomy of up to 12 days with “normal use” and up to 24 days with energy savings. These are laboratory data extracted from a test that Xiaomi describes as follows:

“Factory default with all-day heart rate monitor on and default setting of every 10 minutes. Received and displayed 100 notifications per day; Created two alarms per day; Checked watch face 200 times per day.” day; received and displayed four incoming call notifications per day; Bluetooth phone call 30 minutes per week; headphones connected to play music for 30 minutes per week; two 30-minute outdoor sports sessions per week week (with GPS activated)”

The reality is that the final autonomy will depend on the use we make of the watch, that’s why I prefer to try smart watches squeezing the sensors to the fullest, because in this way we can estimate what is the minimum autonomy that we are going to achieve. In this case, the watch has been connected to the mobile all day, receiving all possible notifications and calls, with heart rate monitoring every minute, advanced sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring all day every ten minutes and stress monitoring. permanent, in addition to the GPS that I have used occasionally.

The result? Six days of autonomy. Come on, without being the 12 days that Xiaomi promises us with normal use, we can conclude that it is an outstanding autonomy. Therefore, I have no doubt that we will be able to stretch the battery life for several days by fiddling with the settings a bit or using the clock less intensively. In short: the battery is not going to be a problem.

As for charging, the Watch S1 is charged via a wireless base (like the Apple Watch), while the Watch S1 Active uses a base with POGO pins. The difference is basically that while we can put the Watch S1 in any position on the base and charge it, in the Watch S1 Active we have to put it in an exact position. It’s not drama. Fully charges in about two and a half hours.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, Xataka’s opinion

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a watch that has left us with mixed feelings. On the one hand, it is a beautiful watch, with a generous and well-crafted screen and excellent autonomy, but on the other hand, we have the feeling that it has fallen behind its competitors. It has certain limitations that put the watch in a difficult position, especially seeing how the competition tightens.

We’re talking about a €199.99 watch that doesn’t have a voice assistant (at least for now), doesn’t support mobile payments, doesn’t support third-party apps, and basically doesn’t offer anything that significantly cheaper alternatives don’t offer. . stays half way between the most basic Amazfit watches and the most complete models of Mobvoi, Huawei and company. The competition tightens and it is time to get the batteries.

Is it a bad device? not at all, but for 200 euros we start asking for more things, more power and more capabilities. Do you want a beautiful watch, well finished, with excellent autonomy and solvent in the sports field? Go ahead. Are you looking for a watch that allows you to respond to notifications, that is integrated into a larger ecosystem of connected products and with which you can pay from your mobile? Unfortunately, it’s time to keep looking.

8.2 Design7.75 Screen9 software7.5 Autonomy9 Interface7.75 In favor The autonomy is sensational, even using it intensively.

It has integrated GPS chip.

The screen is a joy (and has automatic brightness). Against It does not have mobile payments.

It does not have a voice assistant nor is it integrated into a larger product ecosystem.

Nothing to install third-party applications.

The device has been loaned for testing by Xiaomi. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.