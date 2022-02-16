Tech NewsAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi wants to help in physical purchases with Augmented Reality

By: Brian Adam

When many of us are already used to buying products and services online, perhaps we can miss some information when we go to make purchases in traditional physical establishments.

In this regard, we can only use our mobile phones to locate establishments if we have not yet decided on one, to guide us to the closest one or the one that offers us the best conditions, and then find out if we have not done so before, the detailed information of the product or service that we want to buy.

This situation could change in the future, or at least Xiaomi will want it that way, whose recently approved patent speaks of a navigation technology for purchases based on Augmented Reality.

As the patent describes: the new technology consists of a “shopping navigation method, device, and system based on AR augmented reality technology.”

Augmented Reality to help in traditional purchases

the technology itself It will range from the user guide to access the nearest establishment where you can find the product or service you want to buy, to receiving specifications of that or another product or service once you are in front of them in a physical establishment..

Basically, the technology adds a layer of virtual information on top of the real scenario that would help the user to find the desired product, being able to obtain as much data as they may need before making the purchase.

It is unknown exactly what information it will provide and what devices it could be oriented towards, being able to go from the mobile itself, which could actually be the most practical, or even for augmented reality helmets, although this type of device is not very widespread among common users.

In any case, it is an advance on which Xiaomi has been working, now obtaining the patent for its new technology, although it only remains to put it into practice, which could also take time.

With this new technology, Xiaomi wants to revolutionize traditional shopping experiences in physical stores.

Via: Gizmochina

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi wants to help in physical purchases with Augmented Reality

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

