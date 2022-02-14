Tech NewsMobileAndroid

Xiaomi wants to be like Apple in products and user experience

Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, has made clear the company’s intention to lead the world market for high-end smartphones, competing in the market face to face with Apple.

Jun claims that Xiaomi “intends to fully compare itself to Apple in terms of its products and experience.”

The CEO of the tech giant has described competition in the high-end segment of the smartphone market as a life-or-death battle, which the company must overcome to maintain its growth.

Apple remains the leader in the global smartphone market segment, and it is evident that Xiaomi has a lot of work ahead of it. Chinese manufacturers are taking advantage of the vacuum created by the crumbling of the Huawei brand, and Xiaomi is fighting for the top position.

Lei said Xiaomi’s strategic goal is to become the world’s largest smartphone vendor by 2024.

Xiaomi has had an upward trajectory in the last two years, partly motivated because Huawei has gone less. It has placed itself in a leading position in the Chinese market and also globally.

Xiaomi has committed to invest 100,000 million yuan (13,873 million euros) in R&D over the next five years to achieve your goals. Recent data shows that Xiaomi is doing a good job at the top, and could overtake Apple or Samsung in a couple of years if it continues on its current trajectory.

