Xiaomi wants the top of the smartphone market by 2024

Of the same tone were the statements of Lu Weibning, senior VP of Xiaomi China and general manager of Redmi, released last November. On that occasion, the executive explained that to achieve the goal Xiaomi will focus on the expansion of sales in China, also thanks to an increase in physical stores with over 30,000 new stores within the next three years – it is useful to remember that the sale via store physical in China is still the one preferred by users, so it makes a lot of sense to continue investing in this area.

As for the ambitions at an international level, Xiaomi does not want to be inspired or point to a particular brand, but to focus on an articulated product offer able to counteract all the main players in the sector.