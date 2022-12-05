Xiaomi wants it all: prepares a complete rival for Apple’s Mac mini

- Advertisement -

One of the market segments in which it was not present Xiaomi It is in the case of desktop computers. It seemed that this was not very interesting to the Asian company, but it seems that things have changed a lot from what has been known. So much so that everything indicates that in a short time the company will have its own model that will be small.

The computer, whose name is unknown at the moment, does have a fairly clear objective: compete with Apple’s Mac mini. These are small computers that have everything necessary to work with a more than acceptable solvency. The dimensions are reminiscent of an Apple TV player, but somewhat larger. The fact is that this seems to be the most striking model, since it seems that it works on another model that could be a device with a traditional size and design on desktops.

What is known about the new Xiaomi computer

There is really no massive leak of what it will offer, although it seems completely certain that it will have, among other things, several USB ports (You will not lack a type A pair and, also, it will have type C). Also, the video output will be HDMIwith a resolution that will have no problem reaching 4K and in this way get the most out of the monitors that are compatible. On the other hand, it is believed that the cooling system will be without a fan, which is why we are talking about a particularly silent product.

Weibo

In what has to do with essential Xiaomi components to run the Windows operating system that they will integrate, what is known at the moment is that the firm’s desktop will bet on an AMD ecosystem, the chip chosen at first being a Ryzen 7 6800H. Therefore, we are talking about a high enough power so that it can be an option even for work. Besides, the GPU will be a Radeon 680which offers significant solvency with games, since it will reach 3.68 TLOPS when working with three-dimensional graphics.

Other equipment details that seem safe

These have to do with memory, where everything suggests that the amount of RAM will reach the 16 GB and the storage will be 512 gigabytes on a disk ssd. Of course, it is more than possible that users can decide on different configurations in this section. Besides, you won’t be short of wireless connection options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 so that everything works perfectly.

Finally, a possible price has been indicated for the most basic model of the computer we are talking about, which would be about 540 euros to change (3,999 yuan). In addition, it is not at all ruled out that the equipment finally has the name of Xiaomi Host Mini PC and that it has a plastic finish, but with an aluminum interior chassis.

>