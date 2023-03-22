Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO team up to make data migration faster between their phones

When purchasing a new cell phone, it is possible to transfer your files quickly using the backup of a Google account, and if the new model is an iPhone, Apple offers the Migrate to iOS application. Now, three of the biggest Chinese manufacturers are joining efforts to make data migration more fluid between their devices. Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO announced this Wednesday (22) a collaboration that promises make the process of transferring data between your mobiles much faster. The new service will be able to transfer data from third-party applications, contacts, photos, videos, documents and other types of files more quickly.

This should be welcome news for users in China, as cell phones sold in the country do not have access to Google services, therefore, it is not possible to backup contacts, events, Google Photos images and other files using Google One — even though MIUI, ColorOS and OriginOS are based on Android. - Advertisement - OPPO confirmed that the transfer functionality will be limited to China, and for now, there is no expectation of availability in the global versions of the brands' cell phones.

To use Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO migration service, simply install the official data transfer application of each of the brands — OPPO’s “Clone Phone”, vivo’s “EasyShare” and Xiaomi’s “Mi Mover” — on both mobile phones and scan the QR code to establish a secure connection between the devices.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the trio of Chinese manufacturers have worked together to create experiences that facilitate processes for users. In 2019, companies announced a quick file sharing service as an alternative to Android’s Nearby Share, a feature that works through Google services.

