Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro, noise canceling headphones to compete with the AirPods

The Asian manufacturer has long offered alternatives to Apple headphones with great results. And we have a new example in the new ones, Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 Pro, another rival for the AirPods and that stands out for its attractive price.

We are talking about True Wireless headphones to guarantee total connectivity and without cables. In addition, this completely wireless model has high quality sound, wireless charging and noise cancellation that will not leave anyone indifferent.

So are the new Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 Pro headphones

As we were saying, Xiaomi’s sound division has some high-end products. And this new pair of headphones comes to succeed the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that had a great success in sales.

enlarge photo Water resistance of the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Xiaomi

Regarding the new model, on an aesthetic level we find some headphones available in three colors (black, white and green), In addition to having a design that is very reminiscent of Apple AirPods.

To this must be added touch controls to control music playback, in addition to IP55 certification that guarantees resistance to dust and water, so it is a perfect model to practice all kinds of sports.

More and more manufacturers are betting on noise cancellation, and this is one of the great exponents of these Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 Pro, which boast different levels of ANC to achieve a suppression of up to 40 dB.

Nor could it lack support for the LHDC 4.0 bluetooth audio codec, which translates into the ability to play all types of files in 24-bit 96 kHz quality to enjoy the best acoustic landscape, in addition to HiFi sound. On lifting the hood we find two dual diamond-shaped diaphragms with a Japanese-made CCAW coil to ensure the best sound.

Regarding autonomy, it should be noted that the firm has not indicated what battery these headphones hide, but it has boasted that The Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 Pro are capable of working up to 6 hours with noise cancellation activated, In addition to increasing its autonomy up to 27 hours using its charging case, which also offers Qi wireless charging.

With respect to price and release date of the Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 Pro, to say that these new headphones have just been presented in China at an official price of 699 euros, about 93 euros to change. Of course, at the moment they are only available in that country, so we will have to wait for the brand to reveal its plans to find out if these headphones will arrive in Spain.

>