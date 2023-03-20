xiaomi tv stick 4k 2023 official: an almost imperceptible refresh

4K 2023 it’s official, at least in India, but let’s say right away that it’s a rather marginal update compared to the previous model. The hardware of the flash drive itself has remained unchanged, but change the layout of the remote a little bit – there are two new app-dedicated hotkeys, bringing the total to four. Before there were only Prime Video and Netflix, now Disney+ Hotstar and a generic Apps are added. The remote maintains a reasonably minimal layout, with keys for on/off, Assistant, Home, back, volume +/- and Patchwall.

Even at the software level, nothing seems to have changed: in particular, the choice of stick with Android TV instead of upgrading to the more modern/latest Google TV. Specifically, the stick is based on Android TV 11, with the usual Xiaomi custom app/interface called Patchwall. It is true that Google TV is not yet available in all countries – including several in Asia which are key to Xiaomi.

As hardware, therefore, we have a Amlogic S905Y4 chip (A35 quad-core CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU) with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Among the certifications, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR stand out. The device also decodes AV1 and VP9 as well as the more classic H.265 and H.264. The dimensions are 106.88 x 29.44 x 15.44 mm, for a thickness of 42.8 g.

We currently have no information on its launch in countries other than India. The price is 4,999 rupees, which is approximately 56€.