Xiaomi TV Stick 4K 2023 announced in India with Dolby Vision and Atmos support but no Google TV

The original Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was released in December 2021 and today its successor was announced in India with an improved controller with two new keys. Furthermore, it shares several similarities with the 2021 model such as its hardware and support for newer imaging technologies.

Starting with the remote, we now have 4 shortcut buttons instead of 2, and in India they will be dedicated to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and a shortcut to the full list of apps. Above them we still find a button for the home screen, one for Xiaomi’s Patchwall content recommendations interface and the back button. Control continues to support voice commands via Google Assistant with a built-in microphone and a minimalist design that is very reminiscent of the previous model.

- Advertisement - The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K 2023 supports 4K images as the name implies, but it also supports technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos, as its internal hardware is the same as the 2021 model.

In this way, it is still equipped with Amlogic S905Y4 quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and Android TV 11 system out of the box, which means that it does not have the new Google TV . The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K 2023 will be launched in India on February 20th priced at Rs 4,999 or Rs. There is still no forecast of availability for other countries such as Europe or the USA.

