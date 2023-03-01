Xiaomi thinks about the future: announces advances in solid-state batteries

- Advertisement -

The maelstrom of the Mobile World Congress 2023 may make a very important advance announced by Xiaomi today go unnoticed. This has to do with one of the most interesting options for mobile devices: solid-state . And, the truth is that what the Asian company has shown is most important. The great improvement offered by this new technology compared to what is currently used is that solid electrolytes offer greater resistance and stability than liquids (this is the case even in mechanical work). In addition, the energy density that they can store is greater in the same space, which is why we are talking about obtaining a battery with a higher amperage than those existing in phones and tablets today -without having to vary the dimensions-. An example of the latter that we say is that the Asian company, thanks to its new 1000Wh/L technology, was able to integrate a 6,000mAh solid-state component into a Xiaomi 13. The improvements of Xiaomi’s new technology Apart from the aforementioned the density of the energy, which is already a quite remarkable advance -and all this without having problems in what has to do with compatibility with fast charging, including the one just announced by Redmi 300W-, it must be highlighted that the operation of this type of battery at low temperatures is much higher. Current components have problems in this section, since the complications to maintain conductivity are high (up to 60% loss). This means that little effective performance is offered. Luckily, solid state models will improve 20% efficiency in extreme conditions down to -20 degrees. On the other hand, security is also better in the new technology of the Asian company. An example of what we say is that lithium dendrites are not generated, which are the main culprits for short circuits and other operating problems. A protection system has even been included that prevents communications between the positive and negative electrodes, which is life insurance when using solid state batteries. It is the technology of the future The announced by Xiaomi are many and, all of them, positive. Bearing in mind that there are currently many problems when it comes to finding materials that can replace lithium, the creation of a solid-state battery is clearly an option that will become a reality in the medium term in the different devices on the market. And, as has been seen, the Asian firm has an advantage, since its work is very advanced. Performance, reliability and, also, charging capacity will be improved… Ideally to have phones and tablets that allow more time of use. >