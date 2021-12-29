Xiaomi, the 50W wireless car charger has automatic arms | Price

It is the usual “Xiaomi” product, with simple, clean, well-finished lines and interesting technical specifications. What is less “a la Xiaomi” is the price, but before talking about it it is better to take a step back. The Chinese company has launched a car wireless charging stand which compared to the many on sale for years has some peculiarities.
First of all, Xiaomi’s wireless car charger can boast one fast wireless charging that can go up to 50 watts, and secondly integrates a number of sensors which, based on what is read in the product description, would be able to detect the approach of the smartphone to automatically open the side supports that will hold it in position.
Among the disadvantages of wireless charging, however, there is the greater production of heat as the power at which the process takes place increases (the element that most of all accelerates the chemical wear of batteries), and 50 watts are not few. However, Xiaomi’s car holder does not have an active cooling system but a “air duct […] which is adjusted with the charging power and can help cool the smartphone while charging at high power, reducing time and improving efficiency. ” If you can, in summer it is still preferable to place it on an air vent.
Compatibility on paper is wide, because Xiaomi’s wireless car charging stand can accommodate products up to 84 mm wide (to be clear, a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra does not reach 75 mm) and recharge up to 4 mm away, so it also tolerates quite thick covers. The point is the “speck”: the accessory curiously does not support wireless charging of Mi 10 Ultra, which could draw wireless power up to 50 watts. The company clearly states this without, however, specifying the reason.
|
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
74.6 x 164.3 x 8.38 mm
|
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
75.04 x 162.38 x 9.45 mm
Click here for the complete comparison »
Among smartphone of Xiaomi that they can reach 50 watts maximums during wireless car charging are:
- Xiaomi 12 (made official in these hours)
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11
Xiaomi’s wireless car charging stand for the moment it is not distributed in Italy. In China, when fully operational, it will cost 369 Yuan, about 50 euros at the current exchange rate, but we were able to find it for sale on Giztop (link in SOURCE) which ships all over the world. To have one you have to take one into account not indifferent expense: costs, in pre-order, $ 75.99, to which you must add over $ 17 for the “basic” shipping in Italy (12-25 working days), while the express (8-15 days) costs $ 30.
The total outlay is just over 80 euros approximately in the first case and approximately 90 euros in the second. Shipping starting from end of January 2022. The alternative is to be patient and hope that it will be officially distributed in Italy.