Xiaomi, the 50W wireless car charger has automatic arms | Price

It is the usual “Xiaomi” product, with simple, clean, well-finished lines and interesting technical specifications. What is less “a la Xiaomi” is the price, but before talking about it it is better to take a step back. The Chinese company has launched a car wireless charging stand which compared to the many on sale for years has some peculiarities. First of all, Xiaomi’s wireless car charger can boast one fast wireless charging that can go up to 50 watts, and secondly integrates a number of sensors which, based on what is read in the product description, would be able to detect the approach of the smartphone to automatically open the side supports that will hold it in position.

In other words, the smartphone approaches and the side supports reach the maximum opening independently to accommodate the phone. However, there is a button to open the side supports when you have to take the smartphone away, and to ensure that the opening can take place even when the car is switched off – and therefore without power supply – Xiaomi has integrated a capacitor which conserves the amount of energy needed to “let go”.

Among the disadvantages of wireless charging, however, there is the greater production of heat as the power at which the process takes place increases (the element that most of all accelerates the chemical wear of batteries), and 50 watts are not few. However, Xiaomi’s car holder does not have an active cooling system but a “air duct […] which is adjusted with the charging power and can help cool the smartphone while charging at high power, reducing time and improving efficiency. ” If you can, in summer it is still preferable to place it on an air vent.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICE

Compatibility on paper is wide, because Xiaomi’s wireless car charging stand can accommodate products up to 84 mm wide (to be clear, a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra does not reach 75 mm) and recharge up to 4 mm away, so it also tolerates quite thick covers. The point is the “speck”: the accessory curiously does not support wireless charging of Mi 10 Ultra, which could draw wireless power up to 50 watts. The company clearly states this without, however, specifying the reason.

