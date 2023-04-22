Xiaomi surprises with a mammoth 86-inch 4K MiniLED TV at a knockdown price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi continues to expand its family of products, and now it’s time for the thunder Xiaomi TV Master 86a new smart TV that boasts a mammoth 86-inch diagonal and a very restrained price.

A model that boasts a MiniLED display with QLED technology from Samsung, they do not indicate it but it is always like that, so we are dealing with a television that has a lot to offer. More, when you see its price.

What we know about Xiaomi’s new MiniLED TV

The Asian manufacturer has carved a niche for itself in the Smart TV sector, where it is currently the fifth largest manufacturer worldwide. Something that has a lot of merit, especially if one takes into account that Xiaomi has only been in the smart TV sector for a few years.

And now they present a new member for their Xiaomi Master Series family, where you will find the best televisions of the brand based in Beijing and that boast OLED, mini LED and transparent OLED panels.

Regarding this television, to begin with, it is worth noting thate is Xiaomi’s first MiniLED Smart TV, a model that comes with 4K support and image quality beyond any doubt. In addition, its brightness levels that reach 2,000 nits, as well as a screen that works at 144 Hz are details to take into account. And its quantum dots will take care of offering rich and natural colors.

Isn’t that enough? Well, you should know that the Xiaomi TV Master 86 boasts support for the main HDR standards, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, in addition to being compatible with the Filmmaker Mode to see the movies as the director wanted, and IMAX Enhanced support so that you do not lack options.

A computer that boasts a quad-core processor and accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage so you can install all kinds of applications and games. Best of all, it works with MIUITV, the interface based on Android TV so you can get the most out of it.

Finally, in terms of connectivity, you will not lack for anything since it boasts Bluetooth 5.2, 3 x HDMI (eARC, VRR), 2 x USB, 1 x AV, 1 x DTMB, 1 x fiber optic and Ethernet. Its price? Xiaomi’s first MiniLED TV hits the market at a price of 15,999 yuan, about 2120 euros to change.