Xiaomi starts MIUI 14 early access program

The software testing phase ends on December 28th. Users can enroll with only one device and cannot switch to another device after setup. This early access build should roll out to different devices gradually and may take some time to reach all registered users.

Xiaomi has already started to publicize the proximity of the launch of MIUI 14, which will be based on Android 13 and released along with the Xiaomi 13 series from December 1 at 7 pm according to Beijing time. But before that, some users will have early access to the program in China starting this Monday (28).

It is important to note that the program is currently geographically limited to users residing in Mainland China, but it is possible that it will be extended to other regions soon.

The software is considered light, fast and simplified, according to what was disclosed by a Xiaomi executive. It is expected to receive a visual overhaul and also bring a new design language. In addition to minor aesthetic tweaks, it should improve the performance of the operating system’s interface.

It is estimated that the new line will debut the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and have a 50 MP main camera (Sony IMX989 with OIS), 5,000 mAh battery and maximum fast charging of 120W.

