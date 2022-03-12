Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch, analysis: Xiaomi convinces with its first big step in the world of audio

One issue that we often complain about today’s TVs is their poor performance in basic sound. The latest panel technologies e.

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch, technical sheet

It goes without saying that Xiaomi has products of all kinds. Although it is in Asia where its market is much larger, batteries have also been placed on this side, being able to find solutions in a wide range of fields. As far as the audio sector is concerned, until now in Spain we only found bluetooth headphones or speakers. However, since its first television arrived in our country, it is clear that the company wants to expand its presence in the world of audio-video. And this is where the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch comes in, a sound bar that has a lot to say.

Traditional yet elegant design

As you have been able to verify from the .

The bar It also has an OLED dot matrix panel where we will see the information about the volume, sound modes, connected sources and others.

The subwoofer also presents no surprises when it comes to design. Of course, the sound pressure that it causes if we feel it (unfortunately for our neighbors). Another point that has also caught our attention is the design of its own logo. And it is that in this case they get rid of ‘My’ to introduce the full name of the firm in the logoA declaration of intentions.

It is worth mentioning that this soundbar It has its own remote control. where we can control the volume, sound modes, sources, and this kind of thing. The control is along the same lines as those that we have seen on the firm’s televisions, although somewhat simpler and more compact, since here we do not depend on the numerical buttons or the rest of the functions. If we connect the bar via HDMI, it is good to know that thanks to the CEC function we can control the bar with the same TV remoteif it is compatible with said technology.

We are left without Dolby Atmos, although the deception in our heads continues

Speaking of larger issues, the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch has three speakers in the soundbar itself, and a subwoofer that connects to it wirelessly. The total output power is 430 W, a number and characteristics that suggest that we are talking about a high-end product. However, given the price at which it is for sale, miracles cannot be performed either, and in this case we do not have Dolby Atmos or DTS: X, having to settle for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X Sound. Nevertheless, that feeling of immersion is achieved frankly well tricking our brains through DTS Virtual:X’s psychoacoustic processing for all types of content.

Despite the shortcomings in terms of multichannel audio formats, the sensations with this sound bar have been spectacular. At a distance of approximately one and a half meters, during the tests we have reproduced all types of content and from multiple devices. We have also tested its different sources and connections and the truth is that we have been fascinated. However, to delve into it, it is good to talk about its predefined sound modes.

A good range of modes to stay only with a couple of them

Xiaomi offers us up to five default sound modes in this bar: Standard, Cinema, Music, Game and News. In addition, we also find the technology ‘AI Sound’what relies on artificial intelligence to switch between modes depending on the type of content we are playing. Through the remote control or the physical buttons on the bar we can go through the modes. The names of each of them do not give rise to error, so we understand that you have an idea of ​​what mode to use in each situation. However, there are small nuances that are worth mentioning.

If our intention is to enhance the voices, that is, equalizing in such a way that we increase the sensitivity of the highest frequencies, the most suitable modes for us will be those of News and Standard. However, in these modes we found a ‘canned’ effect that can dirty the experience, so we recommend you use these modes only if you want to give more importance to voices and dialogues.

As for the Cinema mode, as its name suggests, it is the most suitable for playing movies and series, since we obtain a much more precise sound than with the previously mentioned modes, and with an enhancement in the bass to feel how the subwoofer reverberates. in the action scenes. However, to our liking, the sound mode that can offer us the best experience is Music, since it offers a much more neutral and clear sound in itself. In addition, if we notice that in this mode we need to raise the bass a little more, we can always choose to do it manually through the remote, since it incorporates physical buttons expressly dedicated to modifying this parameter.

Perhaps the Game mode falls into the league of the Standard and News modes, since very artificially alters the frequenciescausing a forced, canned sound.

Another very interesting mode, and that we are seeing more and more in audio systems and sound bars, is the ‘Night Mode’. In order not to wake up the family, we get a mode that automatically reduces the volume to suitable levels, but without losing that touch in the bass, being a fairly fast and effective way to avoid making noise at night, since it is within reach of a button. Although of course, on the other hand and being honest, we did not acquire such an audio system so as not to enjoy all the power it offers us.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the ‘AI Sound’ mode is another way to keep your head cool when playing content through the sound bar, since, as we have mentioned, it changes the mode automatically based on what we see. It works? Yes, but as is always the case, the most recommended way to obtain a more precise sound experience and according to our taste will be to go through an equalizer.

By cable or without it, whatever you prefer

Luckily, the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch offers a good range of ports and connections to get the most out of it. On the one hand, we have HDMI eARC, which is essential if we want to reproduce all kinds of content, including multi-channel high-resolution sound samples, through a single HDMI cable, since given its nature since the arrival of ARC, the signal is transmitted bidirectionally. Nevertheless, If our television does not support these protocols, we also have the possibility of connecting an HDMI input and another outputin case we are playing content through an external device other than the television itself.

In case of connection to A/V receivers, and other equipment that does not allow connection via HDMI, we can always have optical and coaxial input, which we also find in this bar, in addition to a USB port in case we want to play the content directly from an external memory.

As for wireless connections, this sound bar also incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, which allows us to comfortably connect to any mobile device or other wireless speaker. Also, once the connection is configured, it is quite fast to access the source we choose and play the audio directly, easily switching between TV and external device. Of course, we also have the option to connect the TV to the bar via Bluetooth, thus getting rid of more cables. Although in this way the audio quality is still up to par, we can see a noticeable change, especially in movies and series adapted to the multichannel audio format.

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch, Xataka’s opinion

This is Xiaomi’s first big step into the world of audio, offering an exceptional product in relation to the features it incorporates and its price. We are talking about a 430 W 3.1 system, wireless subwoofer and DTS Virtual: X to give us that feeling of immersion that it manages to achieve at all costs.

That a TV has this sound bar as a companion will give the content a whole new dimension, and of course we have noticed it in our tests. While not all sound modes are as accurate as we’d like, with a couple of tweaks we will achieve a fairly adequate quality and that will give body and shape to everything that we reproduce through this bar. Of course, perhaps we miss compatibility with Dolby Atmos, and voice control through intelligent voice assistants.

Both for its power, accessibility with its multiple modes, and effectiveness when relying on wireless connections, we have no choice but to recommend this product, and wait how this stage of expansion evolves in the Xiaomi audio world.

The device has been loaned for testing by Xiaomi. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.