HomeTech NewsReviewsXiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: the Mi Band wants to be a...

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: the Mi Band wants to be a smartwatch, and is close to achieving it

Tech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets

Published on

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: the Mi Band wants to be a smartwatch, and is close to achieving it
xiaomi smart band 7 pro: the mi band wants to
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has just presented, together with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 12S and 12S pro, the most important renewal in its Smart Band family (known to practically everyone as ‘Mi Band’). This is the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Proand it is the first time that a Xiaomi smart bracelet from the Smart Band family has come so close to a smart watch.

We tell you all specifications and technical characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Proa device that wants to move away from previous versions.

A look at…

[mb_related_posts1]


This is how Xiaomi makes money – they lure you in and suck you in

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Smart Band Pro

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro

Consider reviving the "Bluetooth feature" to verify Twitter accounts

SCREEN

AMOLED 1.64 inch
280 x 456 (326 dpi)

SENSORS

heart rate
Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)
Recording of breathing during sleep
3-axis accelerometer
3 axis gyroscope
gps

WATERPROOF

5 ATM

AUTONOMY

235mAh battery

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.2
NFC

Graphics cards give us a break: prices begin to fall due to the situation of cryptocurrency mining

COMPATIBILITY

iOS 10+ and Android 6+

OTHERS

110 sports

magnetic charge

female health mode

Remote control to take photos

Assistant XIAOAI

DIMENSIONS

44.7 × 28.8 × 11mm., 20.5g.

PRICE

54 euros to change

Google Pixel 6: fingerprint sensor under the screen?

More screen, more smartwatch

Tg Image 2889614326

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro it’s closer to a smartwatch than a Mi Band. Its screen is 1.64 inches, although it is much wider than a Mi Band in use. As in the Mi Band 7, this generation has Always On Displayand the spheres show

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Realme GT Neo 3T, análisis: un potente gama media que ofrece mucho más que las bolas de dragón

Ya teníamos ganas de que una edición especial de Dragon Ball llegase...
Apps

How to create a playlist on YouTube? [Vídeo]

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Android

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro and 12S want to put quality in the photos

Smartphones have recently been introduced Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro and 12S, the latest...
Apple

iMac Pro is about to return, and will do so with M3 Pro and Max | Rumor

It's him once again, Mark Gurmanthe reporter from Bloomberg always well informed on the...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.