Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: the Mi Band wants to be a smartwatch, and is close to achieving it

Xiaomi has just presented, together with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 12S and 12S pro, the most important renewal in its Smart Band family (known to practically everyone as ‘Mi Band’). This is the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Proand it is the first time that a Xiaomi smart bracelet from the Smart Band family has come so close to a smart watch.
We tell you all specifications and technical characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Proa device that wants to move away from previous versions.
This is how Xiaomi makes money – they lure you in and suck you in
Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Smart Band Pro
|
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro
|
SCREEN
|
AMOLED 1.64 inch
|
SENSORS
|
heart rate
|
WATERPROOF
|
5 ATM
|
AUTONOMY
|
235mAh battery
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
Bluetooth 5.2
|
COMPATIBILITY
|
iOS 10+ and Android 6+
|
OTHERS
|
110 sports
magnetic charge
female health mode
Remote control to take photos
Assistant XIAOAI
|
DIMENSIONS
|
44.7 × 28.8 × 11mm., 20.5g.
|
PRICE
|
54 euros to change
More screen, more smartwatch
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro it’s closer to a smartwatch than a Mi Band. Its screen is 1.64 inches, although it is much wider than a Mi Band in use. As in the Mi Band 7, this generation has Always On Displayand the spheres show