Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: the Mi Band wants to be a smartwatch, and is close to achieving it

Xiaomi has just presented, together with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 12S and 12S , the most important renewal in its Smart family (known to practically everyone as ‘Mi Band’). This is the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Proand it is the first time that a Xiaomi smart bracelet from the Smart Band family has come so to a smart watch.

We tell you all specifications and technical characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Proa device that wants to move away from previous versions.

A look at… [mb_related_posts1]

This is how Xiaomi makes money – they lure you in and suck you in

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Smart Band Pro

More screen, more smartwatch

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro it’s closer to a smartwatch than a Mi Band. Its screen is 1.64 inches, although it is much wider than a Mi Band in use. As in the Mi Band 7, this generation has Always On Displayand the spheres show