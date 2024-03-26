xiaomi sinks one of its best mid range phones with this special promotion on miravia

For less than €200 you have the possibility of brand new one of the best mid-range smartphones from Xiaomi POCO . You are not always lucky enough to find it so cheap, but with Miravia’s special offers for its ‘The Happy 5’ promo you can have the opportunity to find this type of bargain for a limited time.

The mobile offer for today is specifically for the POCO X5 with 5G connection. One of those latest generation smartphones that, over time, becomes an even better terminal, especially due to its price drop and because its great quality-price ratio is undeniable. For this reason, if you wanted to have a new phone by 2024 and spend less than €200 , take a look at this Xiaomi model.

Big AMOLED screen with huge battery

This Xiaomi POCO stands out for many aspects, first of all, for its large 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. And not only do you have to take into account its size or refresh rate, you also have to talk about that it offers an FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). Not forgetting to mention that it comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection so that scratches are not a problem.

In addition to the screen, another of the features that makes this cheap POCO mid-range impressive is its battery . Inside there is a cell with a maximum capacity of 5000 mAh that ensures enormous autonomy for your daily life. According to the data offered by the Chinese manufacturer, this is how long it lasts: up to 20 hours of calls, 13 hours of video recording, 21 hours of video playback and 192 hours of music playback.

And when it’s time to charge it, it won’t take as long as you think to get to 100%. All thanks to the fact that it is compatible with 33W fast charging . In addition, the fast charging adapter is included in the box.

A top Xiaomi mobile for very little

The price of the POCO X5 5G with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory, without any type of discount, is €209.99. However, with this limited Miravia offer it remains at just €164.89 . In addition, if it is your first purchase in the online store it is even cheaper: for only €154.89. So if you are going to debut on this website, this smartphone is one of the best purchases you will make.

Although, before you decide, you have to know another series of details about this 5G smartphone from POCO. For example, their cameras. In this case, this model offers a triple rear camera with the following configuration: 48 megapixel main camera , an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. And if you are one of those who want good selfies, its front camera is a 13 megapixel sensor that does not disappoint.

Last but not least, the Snapdragon 695 processor is hidden inside. A chip that will give you the necessary power in your daily life so that you can use this Xiaomi smartphone as you want without performance problems. Furthermore, although its memory is 128 GB, you can add a microSD of up to 1 TB .