Xiaomi shows its interest in the mobile capture of the stars with its new patent

The cameras of our mobiles do not always meet the appropriate requirements for capturing all kinds of scenes that are around us. Hence, in recent years the focus has been on improving the capabilities of capturing night photos, with the help of artificial intelligence above all, and now it seems that manufacturers want mobile phones to also help us capture stars.

In this sense, Xiaomi wants to follow in the footsteps of Google, as shown by a recent patent, with which it is possible that in the future a photographic mode will appear that allows the capture of stars in the sky.



It is a patent that demonstrates a future behavior based on the time lapse for which he himself would be in charge of establishing the most appropriate configurations and capturing the scenes to choose the best ones.

Perfecting photographic experiences

Obviously, this photographic mode will require the mobile to be in the same position for a certain period of time to carry out the adjustments and captures from which to obtain the best results.

This is a similar operation to that carried out by Google on Pixel mobiles when astrophotography mode is activated. This is further proof of the importance that photographic functions are acquiring in smartphones, and of initiatives that different brands have been carrying out in recent times, where it is no longer satisfied with having a good integrated sensor.

At the moment it is unknown when the new function will arrive, although it is foreseeable that it will begin to reach a future high-end model and then expand to more models, and over time, go down the range so that it can be within the reach of more people.

This can anticipate future battles to offer the most complete mobile possible. For now, it remains to be seen what other mobile companies will do so as not to be left behind, since it would serve to have a sales pitch more within the possibilities that mobile phones, starting with the high-end ones, offer.

Via: XiaomiToday