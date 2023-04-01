5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidXiaomi sees its smartphone sales plummet, E3 will not take place this...

Xiaomi sees its smartphone sales plummet, E3 will not take place this year, this is the recap

AndroidTech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
xiaomi sees its smartphone sales plummet e3 will not take.jpg
xiaomi sees its smartphone sales plummet e3 will not take.jpg
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi can no longer seduce with its smartphones, the E3 is forced to cancel the 2023 edition for lack of publishers present, Google Drive is rolling out a new incredibly practical update… Welcome to the recap of the day before!

Xiaomi 13 Pro cover

The news yesterday tasted bitterly like the end of an era. First of all, Xiaomi, once a true rival of Apple and Samsung, can no longer sell its smartphones today. For its part, the E3 no longer manages to return to the front of the stage with yet another cancellation. Fortunately, we were treated to a nice update to Google Drive to console us.

Xiaomi can’t get its head above water

- Advertisement -

Formerly a big challenger in the smartphone market against Samsung and Apple, Xiaomi is now at its worst. It’s simple, its sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 fell 22.8% compared to the previous year, for profits at half mast of 67.3%. In question, a sector generally in difficulty and the late consequences of the COVD-19 pandemic.

To read — Xiaomi does not sell enough smartphones, the CEO is sounding the alarm

Open source chips from Germany are possible

You’ll never lose your files on Google Drive again

And this, thanks to a new feature that we have been waiting for for more than a year: improved search. This provides several additional filters, namely the type of file, the date of last modification and the users having access to it to be sure to find what you are looking for. The update is being rolled out.

Read — Google Drive: no more losing your files with the latest update

No E3 this year, publishers don’t want to come anymore

- Advertisement -

Neither, at this rate, next year nor the following years. The show that was once the unmissable annual video game event is now only a shadow of its former self. Indeed, after several announcements from publishers declaring that they would not be attending the conference, preferring their own respective conference, the organizers were forced to cancel this edition, which was announced as the long-awaited comeback of the show.

To read —E3 2023 is canceled, it’s the end of the legendary video game fair

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

AOKZOE announces two new handheld consoles with AMD Ryzen 7000 chips and more

The company AOKZOE announced two new portable consoles with chips Ryzen 7000 for the...
Top Ten

Top 10 Gaming Keyboards: Which One Should You Choose?

Gaming keyboards are an essential tool for serious gamers, providing advanced features and technology...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.