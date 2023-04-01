Xiaomi sees its smartphone sales plummet, E3 will not take place this year, this is the recap

Xiaomi can no longer seduce with its smartphones, the E3 is forced to cancel the 2023 edition for lack of publishers present, Google Drive is rolling out a new incredibly practical update… Welcome to the recap of the day before!

The news yesterday tasted bitterly like the end of an era. First of all, Xiaomi, once a true rival of Apple and Samsung, can no longer sell its smartphones today. For its part, the E3 no longer manages to return to the front of the stage with yet another cancellation. Fortunately, we were treated to a nice update to Google Drive to console us.

Xiaomi can’t get its head above water

Formerly a big challenger in the smartphone market against Samsung and Apple, Xiaomi is now at its worst. It’s simple, its sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 fell 22.8% compared to the previous year, for profits at half mast of 67.3%. In question, a sector generally in difficulty and the late consequences of the COVD-19 pandemic.

You’ll never lose your files on Google Drive again

And this, thanks to a new feature that we have been waiting for for more than a year: improved search. This provides several additional filters, namely the type of file, the date of last modification and the users having access to it to be sure to find what you are looking for. The update is being rolled out.

No E3 this year, publishers don’t want to come anymore

Neither, at this rate, next year nor the following years. The show that was once the unmissable annual video game event is now only a shadow of its former self. Indeed, after several announcements from publishers declaring that they would not be attending the conference, preferring their own respective conference, the organizers were forced to cancel this edition, which was announced as the long-awaited comeback of the show.

