Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ washes and dries itself after mopping

The Xiaomi X10+ robot vacuum and mop cleans itself of the yield that went wrong with Xiaomi’s smart pet feeder, for example.​

Xiaomi wants to make everyday tasks easier to automate with three new smart household helpers. The base station of the Robot Vacuum X10+ vacuum and floor mopping robot washes the floor mops and hot-air dries them so that there is less follow-up work when cleaning. The programmable Smart Pet Food Feeder provides pets with dry food when they have to be away from home for several hours. And the app-controlled Smart Pet Water Fountain is designed to encourage cats and dogs to drink.

Xiaomi had already equipped the brand’s first range of cleaning robots in the spring with a base station that delays changing the dust container with an automatic suction device. With the new top model Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+, the manufacturer also adds care functions for the wipe mode. Its base station can fill up the robot’s 80 milliliter water tank so that the mops always stay wet when cleaning. After cleaning, the station cleans the dirty mops so that they are ready for the next use without human intervention. There are two 2.5 liter canisters for fresh and dirty water on board. A heat gun dries the mops to prevent odors, as does Ecovac’s X1 Omni model.

vacuuming and wiping

The combined vacuuming and mopping of hard floors and carpets in one go is said to facilitate a built-in lifting technique. It increases the wiping module when the ultrasonic sensors detect a transition from parquet to flokati, for example. The Roborock S7 MaxV model works in a similar way. Xiaomi does not specify how high the robot lifts the rotating mop duo. Since it is not a “convertible” mechanism like the iRobot Roomba Combo j7, the height may only be enough to prevent short-pile carpets from coming into contact with the mops.

Thanks to high-quality navigation technology, there should be no need to put away small items before cleaning. Two laser distance sensors and an RGB camera trained in image pattern recognition recognize small obstacles so that the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ drives around them without colliding with them.

Instead of an expensive in-house development, Xiaomi apparently relies on an existing device and stamps its own brand on it. Equipment and optics are very similar to the DreameBot L10s Ultra model from Dreame, which belongs to Xiaomi’s network of contractual partners and subsidiaries. With a price of 899 euros, Xiaomi undercuts the prices of the top devices from Ecovacs, iRobot and Roborock as well as that of Dreame by a few hundred euros. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ vacuum and floor mopping robot will be available in a set with the base station from Tuesday, initially in the manufacturer’s online and offline shops and on Amazon. From November 15th it will also be available via other sales channels.

Smart pet feeder

While the cleaning robot helps to remove fur residue and paw marks, pet fans can automate the supply of snacks with the Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder. The device offers space for around 1.8 kilograms of dry food. Flexible silicone stirring rods and dosing scoops guide it through a shaft into a steel feeding bowl as required. Seals should prevent the dry food in the machine from getting wet.

A schedule for automated feed distribution can be stored and the amount provided can be dosed using the Xiaomi Home manufacturer app. Manual replenishment is also possible using the app button. If the supply is running low, the app reminds you to replenish. For continuous operation, the machine needs permanent socket contact. An emergency power supply with four AA batteries ensures feed supply during a power failure. The Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder will be available in stores from Tuesday. It costs 130 euros.

With the Smart Pet Water Fountain, Xiaomi also offers a remote-controlled drinking fountain for pets. The machine, which is wired to a socket, holds up to two liters of water and filters it before pumping it into the drinking bowl. “Smart” on the device is the option to remind masters and mistresses to fill up and clean the container. You can also switch through different operating modes using a button.

The range of functions does not make the device stand out from the crowd of smartphone-controlled drinking fountains. One thing that speaks in favor of Xiaomi’s machine is that you don’t need an additional app if you’re already using the manufacturer’s devices. The Xiaomi Smart Pet Water Fountain costs 80 euros and will be available in stores from Tuesday.

