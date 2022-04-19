Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S: sweeps and scrubs the house at a huge price

It is becoming more and more common to have a robot vacuum cleaner at home. This is normal, since it prevents you from having to constantly have the broom in your hand. Of course, some functions of these accessories that are more striking are not available in the more accessible models… until now. Xiaomi It already has a model for sale in Spain that includes excellent options at an irresistible price.

The device we are talking about is the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S. This is a piece of equipment that has a traditional design, since it is circular, and that is capable of overcoming obstacles on the floor such as carpets without the slightest problem. By the way, something that is also differential in the product in question is that it includes Wifiwhich allows you to control its operation from anywhere if you have an Internet connection in the mobile.

One of the things that to date was very difficult to find in a robot vacuum cleaner with a price that can be considered sensible, is the option of performing a mapping of the house (for more efficient operation). This is offered by the Xiaomi team we are talking about, using for it laser technology so that its precision is maximum -including everything that has to do with avoiding obstacles on the floor such as armchairs or tables-. In this way, this accessory can be instructed to clean only the living room or kitchen, and this is quite an advance.

Xiaomi

Able to sweep and much more this Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S

The first is what this type of product usually offers, but in the case of the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S, one more function is also offered: it is capable of mop the floor. In the first case, it should be noted that the suction power is 2,200pa, which ensures that it is possible to eliminate pet hair. The other possibility allows, using an electronic tank for water and placing your mop in the lower area of ​​the device, to carry out additional cleaning. And best of all, they can work at the same time.

Something that is also very positive in the accessory that can already be obtained in Spain is that it offers a intelligent. The reason for saying this is that, thanks to its quad-core processor, it is capable of executing job schedules optimally. Thus, always use the most appropriate route combining time and proper cleaning (using a algorithm Xiaomi’s own called SLAM).

Xiaomi

Good autonomy and a scandal price

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S is capable of doing complete jobs in dwellings of more than one hundred and fifty square meters without having to stop. But in the event that you need to stop work due to power outage, there’s no need to worry as the device automatically returns to its charging base – and then resumes work at the same point in time. the one who left him. And, always, with a fairly low noise, regardless of the suction power used (it has four).

If this Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner catches your attention, you should know that you can buy it on its own website or in other regular stores (such as Amazon or Media Markt). But, in this section, the best of all is that its price is spectacular taking into account everything it offers: it is left alone €199.99… Quite a bargain!

