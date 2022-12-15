Xiaomi reveals to have more than 29,000 patents registered in 60 countries

Influential in different categories of electronic products, Xiaomi released a report a few days ago that reveals details about the number of patents of the company worldwide. According to official data, the Chinese manufacturer is present in 12 technological fields in the research and development sector, such as big data, telecom, cloud and AI. According to information, at the end of September this year, the Chinese brand won 29,000 patents registered with intellectual property regulatory bodies in more than 60 countries with an average of 6,000 registrations every year from 2015, the year in which the manufacturer began to increase R&D contributions.

In its white paper report, Xiaomi reveals that it has 7,700 patents related to the MIUI interface, 700 related to the charging technology of the company’s cell phones. The other certifications refer to different categories of the manufacturer’s products, especially in the 5G and artificial intelligence sector. As a curiosity, in September 2022 Xiaomi led and participated in the development of new solutions aimed at the fifth generation of mobile networks linked to the company’s patents.

Although it holds a large number of patents, this does not mean that all ideas registered by Xiaomi will actually reach the market. It is common for large companies to register concepts just to ensure that rivals will not appropriate the concept in case of success in the development of the project.