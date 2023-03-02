5G News
Xiaomi reveals solid-state battery technology that promises to be safer and more...

Xiaomi reveals solid-state battery technology that promises to be safer and more resistant

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi reveals solid-state battery technology that promises to be safer and more resistant
Xiaomi presented on Wednesday (1st) a new technology to make mobile devices even more powerful in terms of autonomy. It is about a solid-state battery that promises more resistance, stability and energy storage capacity than current liquid electrolyte solutions.

According to the company, the energy density of these batteries should exceed 1,000 watt-hours per liter, which means greater storage capacity in a smaller space. In a laboratory test, a modified version of the Xiaomi 13 had its compact 4,500 mAh battery increased to 6,000 mAh, without changing the cell’s dimensions.

(Image: Playback)

Another advantage of solid state batteries is their low temperature conductivity performance. In cold environments, the viscosity of liquid electrolytes in conventional batteries increases, impairing the transport of lithium ions.

Solid state materials mitigate this problem. Xiaomi tests showed a 20% improvement in the electrical conductivity of solid-state batteries compared to liquid electrolytes when temperatures drop to -20ºC.

EU publishes rules to make 5G safe for health

One of the main benefits of the new technology is safety — especially in the hands of individuals who have not mastered the correct handling of batteries. To the solid-state batteries are more resistant to accidental punctures during cell phone repair, for example, reducing the risk of short circuits, fires or explosions.

The technology is not yet ready for mass production., claims Xiaomi. The major obstacle is safety in the application of lithium metal cathodes, which require an inorganic diaphragm to prevent crystallized lithium particles from causing short circuits in cases of damage to the inner layers of the battery.

In any case, the Chinese giant seems optimistic about the new technology that could make the autonomy of its cell phones even more advantageous, in addition to guaranteeing more security for people who do not have knowledge in the maintenance of these devices.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 3,799. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 10 offers click here.

(updated March 02, 2023 at 11:04 am)

