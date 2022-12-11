Xiaomi reveals MIUI 14 with a focus on performance and promise of a cleaner system

The new MIUI 14 was announced by Xiaomi this Sunday (11) during the launch event of the company’s new smartphones. In this sense, the presentation showed several innovations such as use with intelligent objects and comparisons with the iOS From iPhones. To begin with, one of the points that the brand highlighted was in relation to the internal space that the operating system occupies. Now, the software consumes around 13GB of smartphone storage, which is a relief, given that the previous version of the system was already on its way to exceeding 16GB.

This savings was due to the fact that the manufacturer was focused on ‘clean‘ the interface. This even includes getting rid of several pre-installed apps, leaving basically the essentials. That is, the chances of you actually using the applications that already come with the device from the factory are greater. Another point that the company showed throughout its presentation was in relation to the customization of MIUI 14, which promises many possibilities to its users. In this sense, it is possible to customize your apps🇧🇷 widgets and even uninstall unnecessary system apps without having to root the device.





With the new version of the operating system, the smartphone will be able to identify texts in images and interact with them, similarly to iOS. Incidentally, Xiaomi compared both software and promised greater accuracy in its OS. But those who were watching the leaks already knew about this and other news.





Devices that will receive MIUI 14