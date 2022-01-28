Xiaomi restructures the Mi Fit app for iOS and Android: modern design, finally

Xiaomi has redesigned the Mi Fit app. Was it needed? Yup: the previous design took too much of the burden of time, and a “refurbishment” was necessary. So the developers rethought the tabs and the general layout of the company’s wearable app, with the result that the environment looks like more rational, modern and above all the information is easier to consult.

The good news is that the version 5.6.0 of Mi Fit it is already available for both Android and iOS devices, and probably more than someone who uses it daily or almost has noticed the new interface. After all, the “freshness” is noticeable from the first glance: the app no ​​longer opens on the tab Work outwhich was simply moved, but on the First pagewhich highlights a more careful distribution of the cards, to which more space is allocated.