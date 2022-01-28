Search here...
Xiaomi restructures the Mi Fit app for iOS and Android: modern design, finally

Xiaomi has redesigned the Mi Fit app. Was it needed? Yup: the previous design took too much of the burden of time, and a “refurbishment” was necessary. So the developers rethought the tabs and the general layout of the company’s wearable app, with the result that the environment looks like more rational, modern and above all the information is easier to consult.

The good news is that the version 5.6.0 of Mi Fit it is already available for both Android and iOS devices, and probably more than someone who uses it daily or almost has noticed the new interface. After all, the “freshness” is noticeable from the first glance: the app no ​​longer opens on the tab Work outwhich was simply moved, but on the First pagewhich highlights a more careful distribution of the cards, to which more space is allocated.

Everything seems to indicate that the AirPods 3 will arrive before …


Scrolling the home to the last tab you will notice the introduction of the item Edit the data sheet: default are Steps, Sleep, Heart Rate, PAI, Weight Analysis And Activitiesbut with the button to the right of each item it is possible to rearrange them or replace them with the others on the “bench”, that is Oxygen in the blood (the value of SpO2 to be clear, also supported by Mi Smart Band 6), Stress, Balance, Calories or Cycles. At the same time, the three cards that previously occupied the upper part of the home, Walk, Race And Cycling, have been transferred to tab Work out.

At the top of the screenshots taken by an iPhone, but the Android app seems to have the same connotations. Here are the direct links to download on the respective stores.

  • Fit me | iOS | App Store, Free
  • Fit me | Android | Google Play Store, Free
