Xiaomi reinvents the chandelier, makes it smart and adds a useful magnifying glass

One need only take a look at period films, set in the 19th century, to see someone who moves around their house at night with a chandelier in the hand. A very useful object that, loaded with oil, is capable of giving light wherever the night stretches. Well, Xiaomi now seems to want to bring us to the present an updated reissue of that object for these times where the portable is king.

Xiaomi magnifying glass lamp. Xiaomi

Initially launched in China through a crowdfunding campaign that has all the signs of being a success, this portable lamp is the closest thing we will see in the 21st century to a chandelier, and that it can be especially useful on those nights when we do not want to wake up anyone by turning on the ceiling lights while we walk safely through the corridors of the house.

Wireless and adjustable light

There are three elements that make this curious gadget stand out. On the one hand, what gives it part of its enormous utility is that works without cables, so it should not be anchored to a bedside table or a specific place in the house. And that’s thanks to the fact that it incorporates a 1,800 mAh battery. that we can recharge through its USB-C port. With that load, we will have enough energy to use it without problems for several days.

Cordless, portable and with adjustable light. Xiaomi

Another of its advantages is the shape of the light, which is not the traditional one that is located in a single lighting point, but rather acquires the shape of a ring with 45 LEDs, very similar to the one used by influencers to upload photos or videos to their social networks, or those that stream on platforms such as Twitch, Facebook, etc. So if you also dedicate yourself to those things, here you have a more than effective alternative for those tasks. In addition, that light adapts to the darkness and depending on how deep it is, this is how more or less intense the light that this Xiaomi invention gives off will be.

And finally we have the magnifying glass, which does not seem to fit much within the set but surely those who need to read texts closely will come in handy, because it helps to complete the set in the best way imaginable. Finally, its price is also striking because We can get it, resellers through, for just under 20 euros To the change. Don’t you want to have a hand at home?

