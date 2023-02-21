Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 15 gets upgrade with 12th generation Intel Core i5 and 16 GB of RAM

Xiaomi launched this Monday (20) a more powerful version of the RedmiBook Pro 15, one of its most advanced notebooks that will feature a better performing processor than the model launched in March 2022, replacing its Intel Core i5- 8-core 12450H at Core i5-12500H 12 cores. That’s the only difference between the models, so we still have a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 3,200 x 2,000 pixels. Although its backlit keyboard lacks a numeric area, the notebook weighs 1.8 kg as its design is designed around an aluminum body.

the relaunched model does not have a dedicated video card, therefore, relies only on Intel's processor integrated graphics. The RedmiBook Pro 15 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and offers several physical ports for connection, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI and a headphone jack with P2 standard, in addition to stereo speakers. Its memory capacity is 16 GB LPDDR5-5200 MHz RAM. For storage, the notebook sports a 512GB SSD. The hardware is cooled by three heatpipes working alongside two fans to ensure the CPU runs at its peak performance without stuttering. The embedded operating system is Windows 11.

Other specifications include a webcam with HD resolution, fingerprint reader integrated into the power button and a 72 Wh battery that promises about 8 hours of autonomy and supports charging with power of up to 100 watts via USB-C.

price and availability

The RedmiBook Pro 15 with Core i5-12500H is now available on JD.com — popular retailer in China — with a single price of ¥5,999 (about R$4,529). For now, there is no forecast for the launch of the device in other countries.

