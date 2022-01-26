Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S: the middle brother makes the leap to 90 Hz and 108 MP to revalidate its success

Last week, Xiaomi announced a global event for today, January 26, in which it planned to announce the global market arrival of the Redmi Note 11 series. This family of phones was presented in China at the end of October and is made up of three models (Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G) that now land in Spain accompanied by a fourth proposal: the Redmi Note 11S.

This phone, about which there were some previous rumors, arrives to succeed the Redmi Note 10S and is located in the middle rung of the family. It inherits many features from its predecessor, but it introduces, as great novelties, the refresh rate of 90 Hz and a rear camera with a 108-megapixel main sensor. Let’s see it in detail.

Redmi Note 11S technical sheet

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 11S Screen AMOLED 6.43 inch FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Refresh rate: 90 Hz Processor Helium G96 RAM 6GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 MicroSD up to 1TB software MIUI 13 based on Android 11 Rear camera Main: Samsung HM2 108 MP f/1.9 Wide angle: 8 MP f / 2.2 Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Frontal camera 16MP f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh Fast charging 33W connectivity Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others infrared sensors dual speakers side fingerprint reader IP53 certification Dimensions and weight 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm 179g Price Determined

More resolution and more speed

The new Redmi Note 11S includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling frequency. This panel is also protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has a hole in the center to house the front camera , which is 13MP.

In command of all operations, Xiaomi has put MediaTek’s Helio G96, a octa-core 4G processor which here is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB. As an operating system, it brings MIUI 13 based on Android 11, and to power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 33 W fast charging.

rear camera repeat the quad setup again, but raises the resolution of the main sensor, which now reaches 108 megapixels (it is the Samsung HM2). It is accompanied by an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP macro photography lens and a 2 MP depth sensor:

The rest of the important specifications are completed with an infrared sensor, dual speakers, side fingerprint reader and IP53 certification of dust and splash resistance. Regarding connectivity, the Dual SIM function, the NFC and the headphone jack stand out.

Price and availability of the Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi has not confirmed the exact date or the price at which the Redmi Note 11S will arrive, but we do know that it will go on sale in the coming weeks for a price less than 400 euros, as is the norm in the Redmi Note range. In Spain, a single 6GB/128GB variant will be marketed in three different colors: Graphite Gray (grey), Pearl White (white) and Twilight Blue (blue).