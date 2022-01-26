Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Xiaomi’s most successful mid-range is thoroughly renewed without losing its appeal

Xiaomi’s best-selling mobile range worldwide has just seen its catalog renewed: the Redmi Note 11 are already official outside of China. Among the four new models, the pair stands out for its characteristics. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: They come loaded to succeed.

It had been a while since Xiaomi presented devices outside its homeland, we already missed those events with a stack of phones, accessories and software ready to expand across Europe, India and America. And the representatives of the mid-range have arrived to start 2012 in style: the Redmi Note 11 are now official.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 11 PRO Xiaomi REDMI NOTE 11 PRO 5G SCREEN 6.67 inches

FullHD+

AMOLED

Refresh rate up to 120Hz

360Hz sample rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.67 inches

FullHD+

AMOLED

Refresh rate up to 120Hz

360Hz sample rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G96 Snapdragon 695 RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X 6/8GB LPDDR4X INTERNAL MEMORY 64/128GB UFS 2.2 64/128GB UFS 2.2 BATTERY 5,000mAh

67W fast charge 5,000mAh

67W fast charge REAR CAMERA 108 megapixels, f/1.9

8 megapixel wide angle, f/2.2

2 megapixel macro, f/2.4

2 megapixel depth, f/2.4 108 megapixels, f/1.9

8 megapixel wide angle, f/2.2

2 megapixel macro, f/2.4 FRONT CAMERA 16 megapixels, f/2.4 16 megapixels, f/2.4 OPERATING SYSTEM Android 11

MIUI 13 Android 11

MIUI 13 CONNECTIVITY 4G

dual band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

infrared emitter

headphone jack 5G

4G

dual band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

infrared emitter

headphone jack OTHERS Splash resistance IP53

stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the side Splash resistance IP53

stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the side DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

202 grams 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

202 grams PRICE – –

Big screen and more than decent power

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Both phones are practically identical in features, so the decision is clear: what is 5G essential? Well, you have to point to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. That the latest connectivity is not so important? Well the Redmi Note 11 Pro is enough and more than enough to meet most expectations.

The choice of processor faces the future owners of the phone: MediaTek or Qualcomm? The model with 4G bets on Helio G96; with the Qualcomm 695 in the case of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Aside from connectivity, the Snapdragon SoC should show more fluidity and an improvement in power, at least on paper.

Once the main difference between the two has been elucidated, let’s get into what unites them. Especially the screen: Xiaomi has chosen a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the front is built in Gorilla Glass 5, the screen offers a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits and is cut out by a central upper hole for the 16-megapixel camera.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Speaking of cameras: the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G rely on a sensor Samsung HM2 main with a size for images of 108 megapixels. Both include a wide-angle 8-megapixel sensor and a third 2-megapixel macro camera. And the Redmi Note 11 Pro offers a fourth camera: two megapixels and dedicated to capturing the depth of the scene.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The battery remains at 5,000 mAh with a fast charge that amounts to 67 W, not bad in the range to which the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G are directed (both include the 67W charger in the box).

Redmi Note 11 Pro

They have a double stereo speaker, they offer NFC, an infrared emitter, they include a headphone jack, USB C, they mount the fingerprint reader on the side of the phone and they are updated to MIUI 13. Of course, at the moment with Android 11 base.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

The two phones are already official in Europe and will arrive in Spain shortly. The models that will be marketed are limited: