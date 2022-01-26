Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: follow the presentation live and on video with us

We are getting closer to the end of January 2022 and, how could it be otherwise, Xiaomi did not want to miss the opportunity to make his first event in Spain. We are talking about the launch event of the Redmi Note 11 series, a presentation that you can follow live and direct with us.

The presentation will take place today, January 26, at 1:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow her with our comments on YouTube and on our direct page. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain : 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands)

: 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands) Mexico: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM Colombia: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM Venezuela : 8:00 AM.

: 8:00 AM. Chile, Argentina: 9:00 AM

what do we expect to see

Unless there are surprises, it is to be expected that the main protagonists of today will be the Redmi Note 11. They are not phones that are foreign to us, since they were presented in China at the end of October last year. As far as we know, there will be at least three: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

However, it is not strange that the specifications and the names of the models that reach the Spanish market are different from the Chinese. In fact, it is normal, so we will have to wait to see what Xiaomi surprises us with.

It is an important launch, since, despite the fact that they are mid-range terminals, the Redmi Note is one of the best-selling mobile phones by the company. So much so that the company itself confirmed a few days ago that he had achieved sell 240 million units worldwide.

In addition to mobiles, Xiaomi has hinted that we will also have news about MIUI 13, its new customization layer, and a new air purifier, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Series. When talking about series, it is expected that it will be more than one device. In any case, we will leave doubts immediately. We hope you will follow the event live with us!

