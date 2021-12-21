Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G is preparing to invade the global market

The Note series is the one that has contributed most to the success of Redmi on the global market, with a total number of units that recently exceeded 240 million. At the end of October, the Xiaomi sub-brand launched the Note family 11 on the Chinese market, and almost two months later the first signs arrive that something is also moving with regard to the rest of the world, including Europe.
Redmi Note 11 4Gin fact, it has just appeared in the database of two authorities: that of IMDA (Singapore) and above all that of the EEC, or the supervisory body for the Eurasian Economic Area. The “ballet” of certifications is one of the classic signals that normally precedes the marketing of a product: we do not yet have official news from the manufacturer on the timing, but the rumors speak of a window of launch which should fall ad early 2022, and probably as early as January.
As for the rest of the spec sheet, the screen should be a panel 6.5 inch FHD + LCD (1080×2400 pixels), and the rear photographic equipment should count a main sensor from 50 MP, an ultrawide from 8 MP and one macro from 2 MP. For the battery we speak of a capacity dthe 5,000 mAh and fast charging support a 18W. For what concern price, considering that the Chinese one is placed on the equivalent of 155 euros, it is conceivable (considering that the conversion is never precise) that Redmi Note 11 4G will be positioned between 200 and 250 euros.