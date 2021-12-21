Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G is preparing to invade the global market

The Note series is the one that has contributed most to the success of Redmi on the global market, with a total number of units that recently exceeded 240 million. At the end of October, the Xiaomi sub-brand launched the Note family 11 on the Chinese market, and almost two months later the first signs arrive that something is also moving with regard to the rest of the world, including Europe.

Redmi Note 11 4Gin fact, it has just appeared in the database of two authorities: that of IMDA (Singapore) and above all that of the EEC, or the supervisory body for the Eurasian Economic Area. The “ballet” of certifications is one of the classic signals that normally precedes the marketing of a product: we do not yet have official news from the manufacturer on the timing, but the rumors speak of a window of launch which should fall ad early 2022, and probably as early as January.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and not the MediaTek Dimensity 810 of the Chinese version: an indication that matches the scenario described by the November rumors, which spoke of a Note 11 family that could arrive on the global market with differences in the technical and perhaps even aesthetic – and in the specific with Qualcomm chip instead of MediaTek.