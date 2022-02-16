Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: infarct specifications and triggers for the most powerful Redmi of the moment

We have new Redmi from the K range, phones that usually land in Spain from the hand of POCO. Last year, the Redmi K40 ended up being the most popular POCO F3, and now we have the Redmi K50 on the table, although in its edition for gamers.

It is a device oriented to the high range, but maintaining the value for money that characterizes Redmi so much. We are going to tell you all specifications and features of the new Redmi K50 Gaming Editiona mobile whose arrival in our lands without this surname of gamers it is not ruled out.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K50

XIAOMI REDMI K50 GAMING EDITION DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5mm

210g SCREEN 6.67″ AMOLED

120 Hz, Touch Sampling 480 Hz

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

10bit, DCI-P3, HDR10, MEMC technology and DisplayMate A+

Coated with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

adreno 730 MEMORIES 8 / 12GB LPDDR5 (6400Mbps)

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 REAR CAMERA 64 MP, Sony IMX686, OIS, 1/1.73 inch

Ultra wide angle 8MP, 120° FOV

Macro 2MP FRONTAL CAMERA 20MP Sony IMX596 SOFTWARE Android 12 + MIUI 13 CONNECTIVITY 5G

WiFi 6+

Bluetooth 5.2 GPS NFC USB Type-C BATTERY 4700mAh

Fast charge 120W OTHERS JBL signed stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Certification

Special retractable triggers for gaming

560mm3 Cyber ​​Engine vibration motor

4860mm2 Dual VC Liquid Cooling

Fingerprint reader on the side button PRICE From 457 euros to change

A beast with triggers and ultra-fast charging

A beast, whichever way you look at it. If we start with the design, it is quite striking. We have an exclusive unit in collaboration with the Mercedes AMG F1 team, in addition to the standard model, with a rather striking gray or blue finish. On the front it is practically the same as the POCO F3, and it has a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED panel with 120Hz, albeit with more advanced technologies.

It is a Redmi with triggers on its sides, and it is that this mobile was born for and to play. These triggers are retractable, and will serve as a trigger in games like ‘PUBG New State’, without going any further. To move heavy deliveries, it has the best Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon Gen 1. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM and UFS 3.1 storage with 128 or 256 GB, the fastest memories of the moment.

The battery is 4,700mAh with 120W fast charge, charger included in the terminal box itself. It has interesting extras, such as liquid cooling, a large vibration motor and side fingerprint reader.

The camera and connectivity are not neglected

Despite being a mobile gamingthe Redmi K50 has been provided with a 64 megapixel rear camera, accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle. The third sensor is testimonial, yes, being a 2 megapixel macro. The selfie, located in the front hole, is 20 megapixels.

But where this mobile shines for the most gamers is in connectivity. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition has 5G, WiFi 6+ and NFC, the complete pack of all high-end in 2022. A very balanced mobile that, taking into account its technical sheet, is not expensive at all.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition share the 457 euros to change. Keep in mind that, in the event that the POCO F4 arrives, there should be certain cuts in specs (as it is not such a gaming-oriented mobile), so a few euros should be cut in exchange for this plausible model.