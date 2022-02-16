MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: infarct specifications and triggers for the most powerful Redmi of the moment

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

We have new Redmi from the K range, phones that usually land in Spain from the hand of POCO. Last year, the Redmi K40 ended up being the most popular POCO F3, and now we have the Redmi K50 on the table, although in its edition for gamers.

It is a device oriented to the high range, but maintaining the value for money that characterizes Redmi so much. We are going to tell you all specifications and features of the new Redmi K50 Gaming Editiona mobile whose arrival in our lands without this surname of gamers it is not ruled out.

Read:

This is the new purple iPhone 12 that you can reserve from today

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K50

XIAOMI REDMI K50 GAMING EDITION

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5mm
210g

SCREEN

6.67″ AMOLED
120 Hz, Touch Sampling 480 Hz
FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
10bit, DCI-P3, HDR10, MEMC technology and DisplayMate A+
Coated with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
adreno 730

MEMORIES

8 / 12GB LPDDR5 (6400Mbps)
128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

REAR CAMERA

64 MP, Sony IMX686, OIS, 1/1.73 inch
Ultra wide angle 8MP, 120° FOV
Macro 2MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

20MP Sony IMX596

SOFTWARE

Android 12 + MIUI 13

CONNECTIVITY

5G
WiFi 6+
Bluetooth 5.2 GPS NFC USB Type-C

BATTERY

4700mAh
Fast charge 120W

OTHERS

JBL signed stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos Certification
Special retractable triggers for gaming
560mm3 Cyber ​​Engine vibration motor
4860mm2 Dual VC Liquid Cooling
Fingerprint reader on the side button

PRICE

From 457 euros to change

A beast with triggers and ultra-fast charging

redmi

A beast, whichever way you look at it. If we start with the design, it is quite striking. We have an exclusive unit in collaboration with the Mercedes AMG F1 team, in addition to the standard model, with a rather striking gray or blue finish. On the front it is practically the same as the POCO F3, and it has a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED panel with 120Hz, albeit with more advanced technologies.

redmi

It is a Redmi with triggers on its sides, and it is that this mobile was born for and to play. These triggers are retractable, and will serve as a trigger in games like ‘PUBG New State’, without going any further. To move heavy deliveries, it has the best Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon Gen 1. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM and UFS 3.1 storage with 128 or 256 GB, the fastest memories of the moment.

The battery is 4,700mAh with 120W fast charge, charger included in the terminal box itself. It has interesting extras, such as liquid cooling, a large vibration motor and side fingerprint reader.

The camera and connectivity are not neglected

redmi

Despite being a mobile gamingthe Redmi K50 has been provided with a 64 megapixel rear camera, accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle. The third sensor is testimonial, yes, being a 2 megapixel macro. The selfie, located in the front hole, is 20 megapixels.

But where this mobile shines for the most gamers is in connectivity. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition has 5G, WiFi 6+ and NFC, the complete pack of all high-end in 2022. A very balanced mobile that, taking into account its technical sheet, is not expensive at all.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Redm

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition share the 457 euros to change. Keep in mind that, in the event that the POCO F4 arrives, there should be certain cuts in specs (as it is not such a gaming-oriented mobile), so a few euros should be cut in exchange for this plausible model.

  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition 8+128GB: 3,299 yuan, about 457 euros to change
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition 12+128GB: 3,599 yuan, about 500 euros to change
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition 12+256GB: 3,899 yuan, about 541 euros to change
  • Redmi K50 Gaming AMG F1 Edition 12+256 GB: 4,199 yuan, about 583 euros to change
Previous articleAudio-Technica ATH-M50x Headphones: Great Sound and Awesome Battery
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: infarct specifications and triggers for the most powerful Redmi of the moment

We have new Redmi from the K range, phones that usually land in Spain from the...
Smart Gadgets

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Headphones: Great Sound and Awesome Battery

Good sound quality has become an indispensable companion in everyday life, whether to enjoy music or not...
Tech News

BBC investigates Telegram groups that harass and blackmail women

Private groups on social networks often take advantage of your privacy to share content that is illegal, or...
Health

We have the cure for HIV since 2008. Now an umbilical cord can take us to the next level

In 2006, 11 years after a Berlin doctor diagnosed him with HIV infection, Timothy Brown felt...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.