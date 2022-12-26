Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO: check out which devices already have MIUI 14 Beta in China

Presented a few days ago with the promise of bringing good developments to its users, MIUI 14 has been tested on some devices in the Chinese market, in anticipation of its availability in the global market, something that is already routine and known to users of the brand.
The current list, which features 28 smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO is available to those who are officially registered on the list of beta testers, with these current images identified by the versions V14.0.22.12.19.DEV🇧🇷 V14.0.22.12.20.DEV and V14.0.22.12.21.DEV🇧🇷
The list, which can be checked below, brings the link to the image offered for each of the devices, however, installation is not recommended if you are not used to changing ROMs on your device, in addition to remembering that because it is a version beta, bugs may be present in addition to not relying on Google services.
Therefore, if you choose to carry out the procedure, remember that you are doing it at your own risk, TechSmart is not responsible for potential errors, failures and potential problems in the installation🇧🇷
- Xiaomi 12 (cupid) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi 12 Pro (Zeus) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension (daumier) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi 12X (psyche) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi 12S (mayfly) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi 12S Pro (unicorn) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra (Thor) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi Mi 11 (venus) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro/Ultra (star) 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi Mi 11i (Mi 11X/Redmi K40 Pro) (haydn) — Download
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (renoir) — Download
- Xiaomi Mi 10S (thyme🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi CIVI 1S (zijin🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi CIVI (mona🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 (zizhan🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi MIX 4 (odin🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi Pad 5 (nabu🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4″ (dagu🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Redmi K50 (rubens🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Redmi K50 Pro (matisse🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- POCO F4 GT (Redmi K50 Gaming) (Ingres🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Redmi K50 Ultra (diting🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- POCO F4 (Redmi K40S) (munch🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- POCO F3 (Xiaomi Mi 11X/Redmi K40) (alioth🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- POCO F3 GT (Redmi K40 Gaming) (Ares🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- POCO X4 GT (Redmi Note 11T Pro/Pro+/K50i) (xaga🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- Redmi Note 11 Pro/Pro+ (pissarro🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
- POCO X3 GT (Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G) (chopin🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download