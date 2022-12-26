Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO: check out which devices already have MIUI 14 Beta in China

Presented a few days ago with the promise of bringing good developments to its users, MIUI 14 has been tested on some devices in the Chinese market, in anticipation of its availability in the global market, something that is already routine and known to users of the brand.

The current list, which features 28 smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO is available to those who are officially registered on the list of beta testers, with these current images identified by the versions V14.0.22.12.19.DEV🇧🇷 V14.0.22.12.20.DEV and V14.0.22.12.21.DEV🇧🇷