Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO: check out which devices already have MIUI 14 Beta in China

Published on

Presented a few days ago with the promise of bringing good developments to its users, MIUI 14 has been tested on some devices in the Chinese market, in anticipation of its availability in the global market, something that is already routine and known to users of the brand.

The current list, which features 28 smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO is available to those who are officially registered on the list of beta testers, with these current images identified by the versions V14.0.22.12.19.DEV🇧🇷 V14.0.22.12.20.DEV and V14.0.22.12.21.DEV🇧🇷

The list, which can be checked below, brings the link to the image offered for each of the devices, however, installation is not recommended if you are not used to changing ROMs on your device, in addition to remembering that because it is a version beta, bugs may be present in addition to not relying on Google services.

Therefore, if you choose to carry out the procedure, remember that you are doing it at your own risk, TechSmart is not responsible for potential errors, failures and potential problems in the installation🇧🇷

  1. Xiaomi 12 (cupid) 🇧🇷 Download
  2. Xiaomi 12 Pro (Zeus) 🇧🇷 Download
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension (daumier) 🇧🇷 Download
  4. Xiaomi 12X (psyche) 🇧🇷 Download
  5. Xiaomi 12S (mayfly) 🇧🇷 Download
  6. Xiaomi 12S Pro (unicorn) 🇧🇷 Download
  7. Xiaomi 12S Ultra (Thor) 🇧🇷 Download
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 (venus) 🇧🇷 Download
  9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro/Ultra (star) 🇧🇷 Download
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11i (Mi 11X/Redmi K40 Pro) (haydn) — Download
  11. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (renoir) — Download
  12. Xiaomi Mi 10S (thyme🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  13. Xiaomi CIVI 1S (zijin🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  14. Xiaomi CIVI (mona🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  15. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 (zizhan🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  16. Xiaomi MIX 4 (odin🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  17. Xiaomi Pad 5 (nabu🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  18. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4″ (dagu🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  19. Redmi K50 (rubens🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  20. Redmi K50 Pro (matisse🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  21. POCO F4 GT (Redmi K50 Gaming) (Ingres🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  22. Redmi K50 Ultra (diting🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  23. POCO F4 (Redmi K40S) (munch🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  24. POCO F3 (Xiaomi Mi 11X/Redmi K40) (alioth🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  25. POCO F3 GT (Redmi K40 Gaming) (Ares🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  26. POCO X4 GT (Redmi Note 11T Pro/Pro+/K50i) (xaga🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  27. Redmi Note 11 Pro/Pro+ (pissarro🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
  28. POCO X3 GT (Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G) (chopin🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Download
