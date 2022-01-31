Xiaomi Redmi 10A, this will be Xiaomi’s new cheap smartphone

The Chinese giant will expand its catalog of cheap smartphones with the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, a terminal that has been the subject of a major leak, and thanks to it we have been able to discover some of its most important specifications. At the design level we still do not have details, but it is likely to be outlined as a minor review of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which you can see in the cover image.

Personally, I think that one of the most important changes that the Xiaomi Redmi 10A could introduce on an aesthetic level would be the suppression of the notch in the form of a drop of water, present in the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, and the introduction of a floating circular island in its place, where the front camera would be integrated. Frankly, this would be a success, since it would give it a more current and attractive touch.

As far as the hardware is concerned, this leak confirms something very curious, and that is that the Xiaomi Redmi 10A will use the same SoC as the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, a decision that, honestly, seems to me to be a major mistake on the part of Xiaomi, since we are speaking of the “venerable” MediaTek Helio G25, a chip that is manufactured in the 12nm process, and that has an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU, accompanied by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The source of the leak has been the GeekBench database. It is important for you to be clear that the information we are giving you is totally reliable, since the identified model that appears on GeekBench has a nomenclature that it fits perfectly with the one that has been found in the FCC database. The latter has a “G” at the end instead of a “C”, but this has an explanation, as “G” refers to the global version, while “C” should refer to the Chinese version.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A will have four different versions

According to FCC data, this smartphone will start from a very modest base configuration that will be equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage capacity. Its price will be approximately between 90 and 100 euros. The next higher version will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the two most powerful will have 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The latter should be below 150 euros, although we still do not have price details.

The version of the Xiaomi Redmi 10A that has appeared in the GeekBench database has been precisely the most powerful, since it has 4 GB of RAM, as can be seen in the attached image. Its performance is nothing to write home about, but it is normal taking into account the chip that it mounts, and that we are talking about an economic smartphone that prioritizes the sale price over the rest of the keys.

For the rest, we know that the Xiaomi Redmi 10A will come with Android 11 as an operating system, it will have a configuration of dual rear camera (13 MP and 2 MP), it will come with a fingerprint reader and will support WiFi 4, a standard that already shows the passage of time, and that was widely surpassed by Wi-Fi 5 and the recent Wi-Fi 6E.

We don’t have a release date set yet, but we know that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A hit the market in July 2020, so the Chinese giant could launch the Xiaomi Redmi 10A at any time, since a long time has passed since the arrival of the model it will succeed. Keep in mind that the sale price in Spain could differ slightly from what we have said, due to currency conversion and taxes.