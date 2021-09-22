Xiaomi Redmi 10: look at the characteristics and price of the cell phone launched in Peru

Xiaomi Redmi 10 it was presented in Peru in a virtual event. Some of the features of the smartphone include a comprehensive and significant upgrade package compared to its predecessor. The cell phone has the first 50 MP high-resolution camera of its series, a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD + screen, among other details.

The 50MP ultra-resolution main camera of the Redmi 10 Capture content in great detail, according to the Chinese brand. It also integrates an 8MP ultra wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, so the device gives you the freedom to capture your favorite moments.

SIGHT: These are the compatible Xiaomi phones to update to Android 12

As for your screen, Redmi 10 It offers 6.5 inches with FHD + resolution, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and scrolling. Together with AdaptiveSync technology, Redmi 10 automatically adjusts the refresh rate to your content, extending the life of your battery, as it will increase the refresh rate only when you really need it. In addition, it incorporates the 3.0 Reading Mode to relax your eyes while you explore your favorite content.

The new team of Xiaomi It features a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor and comes with a 5,000mAh battery, its 18W fast charge and an included 22.5W charger.

The new Redmi 10 comes in the 4GB of RAM version with 128GB of storage at a regular price starting at 899 soles.

XIAOMI REDMI 10 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm at 181 grams

161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm at 181 grams SCREEN: 6.5-inch IPS / LCD with FUll HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). 90HZ refresh rate

6.5-inch IPS / LCD with FUll HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). 90HZ refresh rate PROCESSOR: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 RAM. 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x INTERNAL STORAGE: 128 GB eMMC expandable with microSD

128 GB eMMC expandable with microSD REAR CAMERA: 50 MP f / 1.8. Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2, 120º FOV. Macro 2 MP f / 2.4. Depth 2 MP f / 2.4

Learn about all the features of the new Xiaomi Redmi 10. (Photo: Xiaomi)