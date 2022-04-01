Xiaomi rectifies and unlocks the use of its smartphones in Cuba

Xiaomi caused quite a stir last week when it started blocking its customers’ devices in some countries like Cuba. Now the company seems to have rectified and has given a curious reason for this change in position. According to the Chinese website Global Times, the blocking of their smartphones was not for political reasons, as some media had initially assumed, but rather the goal was to combat sales in the so-called “gray market”. Last week, numerous users, especially from Cuba, reported that they could no longer use their devices because a message appeared indicating that their use was not allowed in the region. The message referred to Xiaomi’s terms of use, which states that Xiaomi products cannot be used in countries such as Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan, and Crimea. Since these regions are subject to sanctions, it was initially assumed that Xiaomi was trying to avoid a possible crackdown over possible export bans on US technology. However, this is not the case, as the company has now announced. On the contrary, no specific market has been targeted, but attempts have been made to prevent the sale of Xiaomi products in the form of unauthorized imports across national borders. For this reason, the devices were “temporarily” blocked to investigate and avoid “possible contraband” that could have compromised the security of user data and their rights as customers. The move has given “significant results” and affected devices can now be unlocked, according to a Xiaomi spokesperson. In fact, there are no official Xiaomi distributors or branches in the mentioned countries. However, the manufacturer’s devices are very popular there and elsewhere, and are sometimes indirectly imported and resold. Xiaomi has a 15% share of the smartphone market in Cuba alone, although the manufacturer itself is not officially active there. Instead, the devices are imported from other countries without official “permission” from Xiaomi. It is very unusual for such rigorous measures to be taken against gray imports. After all, Xiaomi had no official presence in Spain for years, so the company’s smartphones were imported directly from Chinese websites without Xiaomi ever taking action against them.