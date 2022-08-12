Xiaomi Projector 2S, this is the new cheap Full HD projector from the manufacturer

- Advertisement -

As we await the launch of Xiaomi’s next foldable phone, the brand has just unveiled a new , the Xiaomi Projector 2Sa HD model that stands out for its reasonable price.

As usual in the brand, Xiaomi has used its Youpin crowdfunding platform to announce the arrival of this new Full HD projector that offers very interesting features at an affordable price.

Xiaomi Projector 2S: design, features and price

On an aesthetic level we find a compact product and that you can place wherever you want without having to worry about anything since it will not require a complicated installation, unlike other models.

Design of the Xiaomi Projector 2S Xiaomi

With high resistance polycarbonate finishes and a white tone, this new full hd projector Xiaomi will be the great protagonist of your living room. Also, seeing his technical characteristics, he is a model that will not disappoint you.

For starters, the Xiaomi Projector 2S is capable of projecting a screen between 60 and 120 inches so you can set up a home theater in the best conditions. It offers Full HD resolution, but can project videos in 4K (scaled to 1080p).

To this must be added his MEMC technology to correct the image and that it always comes out rectangular, in addition to support for the Rec.709 color range and a total of 850 ANSI nits so that you do not need to completely darken the room where it is installed to watch any movie or series. On the other hand, the has announced a gaming mode that lowers latency to 40 ms to offer a better gaming experience.

As for the cXiaomi Projector 2S connectivity, offers HDMI ports, USB 2.0 and 3.5 mm jack. Turning to the hardware that it hides inside, the Xiaomi Projector 2S bets on an Amlogic T982 processor together with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, a more than enough configuration to move with ease MIUI for TV, the Android-based interface TV and that will allow you to install all kinds of applications and games.

Availability and price

Regarding the price and release date of the Xiaomi Projector 2S, to say that this projector is now available in China at a promotional price of 3,199 yuan, about 452 euros to change, for the first customers to reserve this projector. Then, its price will become 3,499 yuan, about 502 euros to change. We will have to wait if this projector leaves the Asian borders, because this particular model looks really good.

